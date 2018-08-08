I-League 2018: Mumbai City FC agree to loan newly-signed Anwar Ali to Indian Arrows for the upcoming season

Anwar Ali

What's the story?

Having signed youngster Anwar Ali on a three-year deal yesterday, Mumbai City have today decided to send him on loan to Indian Arrows. The young defender spent last season on loan at the Arrows as well and will be doing so for at least another year.

In case you didn't know...

Anwar Ali is one of the hottest properties in Indian football right now. The youngster shone during the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which was held in India for the very first time.

The young defender was also in the headlines recently after he helped India U-20 beat Argentina U-20 by two goals to one. Ali scored India's second goal from a sublime freekick as the youngsters defeated the most decorated U-20 side in history.

The heart of the matter

Mumbai City have announced, via Twitter, that new signing Anwar Ali will spend the 2018/19 season on loan at Indian Arrows. The seventeen-year-old defender joined Mumbai in a record-breaking deal, which was officially confirmed by the Islanders on August 7.

Anwar Ali will be loaned to the Indian Arrows for the 2018-19 season, keeping in mind the player’s development.



As a club, Mumbai City FC has always supported & will continue to support the vision of AIFF to develop Indian Football. pic.twitter.com/y5dr2GeI4v — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) August 8, 2018

Although Mumbai announced the deal with Minerva for Ali only yesterday, the I-League club had made it official nearly two months ago. In a statement, the current I-League champions proclaimed a historic deal for Ali, while also revealing that he would be spending the subsequent season on loan at the Indian Arrows.

“The historic deal inked between Minerva Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC will see Anwar Ali be the highest paid U-18 player in the country which includes 30 lakhs alone being paid to Apollo Minerva Punjab FC as the transfer fees. However, Mumbai City FC would need to wait for a season to avail the services of the Punjabi lad who would again be returning back to AIFF's Indian Arrows that plays in the Hero I-League to fulfill his commitments after which he would be available for selections," read the statement.

What's next?

The young defender had spent the previous year with the AIFF developmental side as well. Nevertheless, the Arrows did not do anything of notice in the I-League, eventually finishing rock-bottom. Due to their ownership, however, the Arrows were not relegated to the second division.

As a result, Ali will once again continue his development in the I-League with the Indian Arrows and will link up with Mumbai City after this season.

