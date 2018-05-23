I-League 2nd Division 2018 final round: The 'Final Four' set to go all out for I-League qualification

I-League 2nd Division Main Round is upon us! Here is all you need to know about it.

The 2nd Division League of Indian Football Pyramid, also known as the Hero I-League 2nd Division is nearing its business end as we have the final round up next. The four teams who qualified from the three groups in the Preliminary Round eye a potential I-League berth next season. The final four teams will lock horns with each other in Bengaluru, in what will be a single-legged one venue event.

The teams

1) Ozone FC Bengaluru

The Reds from the city of Bengaluru had made it to the final round by virtue of finishing second in Group B. They qualified as Group B table toppers, as the first placed team, as Kerala Blasters were ineligible for qualification for being an Indian Super League reserve side.

Ozone FC Bengaluru scored 19 times and let in only three goals in ten matches. They managed to notch up five wins, four draws and one loss.

Key Players: Robert De Souza, Sabeeth Sathyan

2) Hindustan FC

The Delhi-based side qualified for the Final Round as the best second-placed eligible team in the league. Hindustan FC finished behind Real Kashmir in Group A with twenty points from ten games. They remained unbeaten throughout the Preliminary Round with five wins and five draws.

A very defensive side in nature, Hindustan FC only scored thirteen times and conceded seven.

Key Players: Thomyo Shimray

3) Real Kashmir

Plagued by Militancy in the Valley, the staff and players of Real Kashmir deserve a pat on the back for making it to the final round despite so many drawbacks. The Kashmir-based side topped Group A.

They notched up six wins and draw four times to get 22 points aboard. They scored fifteen goals and conceded on eight occasions.

Key Players: Atinder Mani

4) Tiddim Road Athletic Union

A New Entrant in the League, Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) have suprised everybody with their complete domination in Group C as Table Toppers. TRAU won on seven games, draw twice and lost once.

TRAU scored twenty-six goals in what has been a goal-scoring festive season for them so far. The Imphal based side conceded only seven on the other hand.

Key Players: Princewill Emeka, Ngangbam Naocha

THE VENUE: THE FSV ARENA, BENGALURU

The venue is located in Chagalatti Village, Jala Hobli, Bhadrappa Layout in Bengaluru. A list of few landmarks surrounding this venue are Koshys Group of Institutions, Asha Greenrich and Sanctum LG Rose Heritage.

In a city surrounded by a plethora of 5-a-side football venues, FSV Arena offers something that is every football lover’s dream: An 11-a-side world class turf.

FIXTURES

The I-League 2nd Division Main Round kicks-off on Thursday, 24th May. Here are the fixtures :

1:30 PM, May 24 - Hindustan FC vs Tiddim Road Athletic Union

5:45 PM, May 24 - Ozone FC Bengaluru v Real Kashmir

1:30 PM, May 27 - Ozone FC Bengaluru v Hindustan FC

5:45 PM, May 27 - Real Kashmir v Tiddim Road Athletic Union

1:30 PM, May 30 - Tiddim Road Athletic Union v Ozone FC Bengaluru

5:45 PM, May 30 - Real Kashmir v Hindustan FC

League Leaders to be crowned I-League 2nd Division Champions and advance to I-League 2018-19.

Mechanism to be followed if teams are tied on points :

Greater number of points obtained in head-to-head matches between the respective teams.

Greater goal difference in head-to-head matches between the respective teams.

Greater number of goals scored in head-to-head matches between the respective teams.

Goal-difference in all matches.

Greater number of goals scored in all matches.

Drawing of lots.