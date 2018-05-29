I-League 2nd Division 2018, Real Kashmir FC vs Hindustan FC: Telecast, live streaming, date, start time and where to watch online

All You Need to Know about the I-League Second Division Encounter between Real Kashmir and Hindustan FC

Akshat Mehrish ANALYST News 29 May 2018, 21:13 IST 102 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Kashmir FC

The race for promotion to the top division of Indian football is on the verge of culmination and it all comes down to one match. On May 30, Real Kashmir FC will take on Hindustan FC in a match that will decide who gets promoted to the I-League.

One of either Real Kashmir or Hindustan will be able to make it to the 2018-19 season of I-League. Both the teams were drawn in group A of the second division and have been in great form throughout the season and will look to finish on a high. The match will take place in FSV Arena in Bengaluru and will determine which team makes it to next season's I-League.

Two matches into the Final round, Real Kashmir occupy the top spot in the table. They are ahead of Hindustan FC in terms of goals scored. Both the teams stand on four points with the same goal difference. However, the team from Kashmir edges out Hindustan by goals scored.

Real Kashmir couldn't take advantage of Hindustan slipping up. The Delhi-based team was pegged back twice in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Ozone FC. Kashmir would later go on to draw their match against Tiddim Road Athletic United by the same scoreline.

With Ozone FC and TRAU out of contention for promotion, it will come down to one final match between Real Kashmir and Hindustan to determine who makes it to the top division. If both the teams play out a draw, Real Kashmir will be promoted due to superior goals scored.

Below are the details for the match between Real Kashmir FC and Hindustan FC.

Match: Real Kashmir FC v Hindustan FC

Timing: 5:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: FSV Arena, Bengaluru

Television Channel: No telecast

Live Stream: Facebook page of I-League

Disclaimer: Since no Television Channels secured the broadcasting rights of the game, the match will not be shown on television. However, the official page of the I-League on Facebook will stream the game.