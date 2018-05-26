I-League 2nd Division : Ozone FC Bengaluru v Hindustan FC - Telecast, live streaming, date, start time and where to watch online

All You Need to know about the I-League Second Division Final Round Clash between Ozone FC Bengaluru and Hindustan FC.

Ozone FC Bengaluru would look to return to winning ways after an injury-time loss to Real Kashmir when they lock horns with high flying Hindustan FC from Delhi.

The Bengaluru based side fell to a 2-3 win to Real Kashmir in their first I-League Second Division Final Round game on Thursday, courtesy an additional time winner from Kouassi Yao.

Hindustan FC clinched a 1-0 win over Tiddim Road Athletic Union in their first game on the Final Round on the same day.

A win for Ozone FC Bengaluru is imperative, given the fact that Main Round is only a three-game league event, leaving no scope for a comeback later in the league.

An Ozone FC loss on Sunday would mean a knockout punch for the side. Meanwhile, a win for Hindustan FC would put the other teams in immense pressure. Hindustan FC would almost seal the qualifying berth if they notch up a win tomorrow.

Key Players like Yongchan Son and Robert de Souza will have a tough task cut out for them tomorrow to take Ozone FC over the line.

Hindustan FC's back four have been impressive this season, making them one of the most defensively superior sides in the tournament.

Match: Ozone FC Bengaluru v Hindustan FC

Timing: 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: FSV Arena, Bengaluru

Television Channel: No telecast

Live Stream: Facebook page of I-League

No Television Channels secured the broadcasting rights of the game, but the official page of the I-League on Facebook will stream the game.