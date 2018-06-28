I-League : Aizawl FC active in transfer market, grabs Mizo Duo

Former I-League champions Aizawl FC keep themselves busy in the transfer market as they announced the signing of local boys Lalrinfela and Joe Zoherliana.

A statement by The People’s Club read :

“Join us in welcoming Lalrinfela. A prolific and talented winger. Rinfela started off his professional career by playing for the state in the under-21 tournament where he caught the eye of Churchill Brothers. The Goa based club signed him for 2 seasons and then later on went to play for Southern Samity, Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC . He then came back to his hometown and played for the MPL side Ramhlun North FC.

The People's Club is extremely delighted that we can grab a hold of a talented player like Lalrinfela.”

Fela is an experienced midfielder

Fela is usually deployed on the left flank and can also play as an attacking midfielder. His talent and flair for the game is never in doubt and his dead balls will be pivotal in Aizawl FC’s campaign.

On the other hand, Joe Zoherliana was born and brought up in Lengpui, Mizoram, the hometown of experienced left-back Chhuantea Fanai who happens to be his close relative. Playing football at a young age, Joe was part of the Shillong Lajong Academy set-up and was an integral part of the Shillong Premier League winning team. He then moved to Mizoram Premier League club Chanmari FC and had a brief spell with Indian Super League side FC Pune City.

Joe Zoherliana can be an asset to the club

Aizawl FC had previously announced Gift Raikhan as their new head coach for the upcoming season and contract extensions for former captain David Lalrinmuana and winger Albert Zohmingmawia. With a number of potential signing on the line, we may see more fresh boots for The Reds in the upcoming campaign.