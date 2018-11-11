×
I-League 2018/19: Real Kashmir FC look to topple Mohun Bagan

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
59   //    11 Nov 2018, 22:45 IST

Real Kashmir FC in action (Image Courtesy: AIFF Media)
Real Kashmir FC in action (Image Courtesy: AIFF Media)

Following Real Kashmir FC's maiden I-League defeat against NEROCA FC on Sunday at TRC Ground in Srinagar, coach David Robertson has said that they will do everything that it takes to topple traditional heavyweights Mohun Bagan in their upcoming home match.

Real Kashmir FC, appearing in the I-League for the first time, started the tournament on a high note. They defeated defending champions Minerva Punjab FC by 1-0 in their first match. They continued to impress by earning one point against Churchill Brother as the match ended in a draw.

Real Kashmir had been undefeated during the previously held second Division league. They dominated throughout the tournament and were crowned as the champions. The reward saw them gain entry to the main I-League.

However, runners-up of last year NEROCA FC rode on Flix Chidi's brace of goals to defeat Real Kashmir FC and acquire their first win of the season. Flix looked attacking from the very start. He scored a goal in the first half to put the hosts under immense pressure and went on to score another in ending minutes of the game.

Meanwhile, Real Kashmir is aiming to make a strong comeback in next match against the star-studded Mohun Bagan FC.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Real Kashmir FC coach David Robertson affirmed, "We had a dream run this season and it was the first defeat we faced. We will try to make most of these nine days remaining for upcoming match against Mohun Bagan FC. It surely will be a tough match, but we will leave nothing unturned to stun Mohun Bagun."

Robertson also applauded his team for starting strongly despite this being their first I-League appearance. He said, "Boys have shown a lot of intent. They played really well even today. Coming to I-League and defeating defending champions is surely something big."

Real Kashmir FC will lock horns with Mohun Bagan on the 20th at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in Srinagar.

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's by writing, breathe's with cricket.
