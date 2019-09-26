I-League Transfers: Gokulam Kerala sign Trinidad and Tobago international Nathaniel Garcia

Abhishek Kundu 26 Sep 2019, 21:05 IST

Nathaniel Garcia becomes the fifth foreign signing for Gokulam Kerala

Bolstering their squad for the upcoming I-League 2019-20 season, Gokulam Kerala have signed Trinidad and Tobago international midfielder Nathaniel Garcia. The 26-year-old has three international caps to his name and is making the move from Point Fortin Civic FC, which finished eighth in the 2018 Trinidad and Tobago Pro League.

Nathaniel becomes the third player from the Carribean nation to sign for Gokulam Kerala following the footsteps of Andre Ettiene and Marcus Joseph Jr. Both the players featured in the 2019 Durand Cup title-winning squad with Marcus bagging the top goalscorer award after scoring 11 goals in 5 matches.

Nathaniel made his debut for Trinidad and Tobago national team last year coming off the bench in a friendly against Martinique. He was also a part of the national team squad which played two CONCACAF Nations League A matches against Martinique but remained as an unused substitute.

In his club career, Nathaniel played in the CONCACAF Champions League against MLS sides LA Galaxy, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and Sporting Kansas City. He also won three successive TT Pro League titles with Central FC.

Continuing their pre-season preparations after winning the Durand Cup, Gokulam Kerala will visit Maharashtra to play friendly against ISL side Mumbai City FC on Friday. They will take on Bengaluru FC next followed by Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC.

Despite losing some key Indian players in VP Suhair and Arjun Jayaraj, their foreigners are expected to light up this edition of the I-League. Alongside Marcus Joseph Jr, Andre Ettiene, and Nathaniel Garcia, they have former Delhi Dynamos and Chennaiyin FC midfielder Bruno Pelissari and former Mohun Bagan striker Henry Kisekka.

Indian players like Ubaid CK, Ashok Singh, Myron Mendes, Malemngamba Meetei, and Dharmaraj Ravanan will supplement the foreign signings for Gokulam Kerala in I-League this season.