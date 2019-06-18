Indian Football Transfers: Real Kashmir FC sign former Huddersfield FC forward Kallum Higginbotham

Kallum Higginbotham represented Dunfermline Athletic FC for three seasons

Real Kashmir FC have roped in English forward Kallum Higginbotham for the upcoming season of the I-League. This is by far their most significant signing in the summer transfer window, a move which will strengthen their attacking line to a favorable extent.

Kallum started his club career with Salford City in 2016, following which he played for several clubs in England and Scotland, including Huddersfield Town. After playing three seasons for Dunfermline Football Club in the Scottish Championships, he is all set to start a journey in the Indian Valley. Mainly playing as a winger, he will give immense support to Bazie Armand in the playmaking area.

Having made their debut in the I-League debut in the previous edition, Real Kashmir FC impressed in the opening season itself. The ‘snow leopards’ were in contention for the I-League title for a considerable time, but finished in third position behind heavyweights East Bengal and eventual winners Chennai City FC. They finished with 37 points from 20 matches with 10 wins.

But their main problem has been a lack of goal-scoring prowess. The David Robertson coached side managed to score just 25 times in the 2018-19 season, which is quite disappointing. The inclusion of an experienced player like Kallum spearheading the attack will give them a sigh of relief ahead of the new season.

On the other hand, they have also been the toughest team to score against, conceding just 14 goals in the entire campaign. Their rock solid defence including the likes of Aaron Katebe and Loveday Enyinnaya performed exceptionally well throughout the campaign.

Real Kashmir FC made history by becoming the first team to qualify for the I-League from the Jammu and Kashmir region. It has been a real success story for them, with fans coming in large numbers to the stadium during the matches. Hopefully, it stays the same once the 2019-20 season kicks-off later this year.