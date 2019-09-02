I-League Transfers: Real Kashmir FC set to sign Minerva Punjab defender

Arashpreet Singh made 14 appearances in the previous season of I-League alongside playing in the AFC Champions League Qualifiers against Saipa FC

I-League side Real Kashmir FC are set to sign Minerva Punjab defender Arashpreet Singh, Sportskeeda has learnt. The move will bolster the Durand Cup semi-finalists' defensive prospects massively, who already have Mason Robertson, Aaron Katebe, and Loveday Enyinnaya in their ranks.

In the previous season of the I-League, Real Kashmir FC leaked only 14 goals in 19 matches, the least by any team in the competition. Minerva Punjab had the second-best defensive tally as they conceded 19 goals in as many matches.

Arashpreet Singh made 15 appearances in the 2018-19 I-League season and was a part of the Minerva Punjab team that clinched the 2017-18 I-League title. He also represented them in AFC Champions League Qualifiers against Iran's Saipa FC and came on as a substitute against Nepalese club Manang Marshyagandi in their home fixture.

Primarily a centre-back, Arashpreet can also play as a full-back or a defensive midfielder if the need arises. His versatility to play in all defensive positions can be a huge bonus for Real Kashmir FC.

After playing four matches at Durand Cup in Kolkata, the club from Srinagar has moved to Mumbai where they will take on ISL side Mumbai City FC at the NMSA Ground in Vashi on Tuesday. Post that, Real Kashmir FC is likely to move to Jamshedpur to continue with their pre-season preparations.

They finished third on the points table last season with 37 points and would be raring to go a step or two further in I-League.

Minerva Punjab, on the other hand, are taking part in the Punjab Super League where they began their campaign with a 4-0 win over Border Security Force FC. The former I-League champions narrowly escaped relegation last season and failed to advance to the knockout stages of AFC Cup.