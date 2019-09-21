I-League Transfers: Real Kashmir FC sign Kash Siddiqi on loan from Oxford United

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 28 // 21 Sep 2019, 23:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kash Siddiqi also played for Arsenal's youth team

I-League side Real Kashmir FC have signed former Pakistani international defender Kashif Siddiqi on loan from League One club Oxford United. The 33-year-old played for Pakistan in the 2008 SAFF Championships against India, Nepal, and Maldives apart from representing their U-23 team in the 2008 Olympic Qualifiers against Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.

"We’re delighted that Kash is going to Real Kashmir. As club owners, we have a responsibility to continuously work on initiatives through which we can use football for the wider good. I am confident that Kash will be a great asset to the Real Kashmir FC squad as a loanee from Oxford United FC. He will also undoubtedly be passionately carrying a message of peace to a region so desperate for it," said Oxford United's Director Zaki Nuseibah.

Siddiqi is a defender by trade and primarily plays as a right-back. This is not the first time Siddiqi has got an offer from India. Back in 2011, he got an offer to play for Churchill Brothers in I-League, which he revealed in an interview.

Siddiqi becomes the second new foreign signing for Real Kashmir FC in I-League after Kallum Higginbotham. Additionally, the management has retained the core from the previous season which includes five foreigners Mason Robertson, Aaron Katebe, Loveday Enyinnaya, Gnohero Krizo, and Bazie Armand.

Real Kashmir FC topped their group in Durand Cup, beating I-League champions Chennai City FC and Army Green before holding the reserve side of FC Goa. In the semi-finals, the Srinagar-based side lost to Mohun Bagan 1-3 during extra time.

With the valley facing severe restrictions and lockdown, Real Kashmir FC have gone about their pre-season activities in Mumbai and Jamshedpur. The David Robertson-coached side held ISL club Mumbai City FC in a goalless draw before levelling terms with Jamshedpur FC 3-3 on Saturday as Kallum Higginbotham, Gnohero Krizo, and Chesterpaul Lyngdoh all scored for the side.