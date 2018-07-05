Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
IFA Shield 2018: Revised fixture list after defending champions Pune pull out

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News
65   //    05 Jul 2018, 11:22 IST

Defending champions FC Pune City withdraw their name from this year's shield

What's the story?

The revised fixture list of the 2018 IFA Shield has been released with ATK and Mohammedan Sporting playing each other in the first match of the competition.

In case you didn't know...

The IFA Shield is the oldest footballing competition in India. Started 125 years ago, the Shield worked as a sporting competition for British India. Initially, the shield was dominated by English sides before Mohun Bagan finally broke their monopoly and became the first Indian side to lift the shield.

Since then, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have been the most decorated sides of the IFA Shield.

In 2015, however, the IFA Shield was redesigned as a U-19 tournament in order to incorporate the I-League, ISL, and the federation cup.

The heart of the matter

The revised fixture list of the 2018 IFA Shield is out after defending champions FC Pune City pulled out of the competition. The reason given by the Pune hierarchy is a clash of dates, as many players and staff members are away on an annual holiday.

FC Pune City will be replaced by SAIL Burnpur Football Academy U-19 side in the competition.

Revised fixture list

According to the revised fixture list, East Bengal, Sail, ATK, and Mohammedan Sporting will make up Group A. On the other hand, Group B will contain Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers, TATA Football Academy, and Bengal Football Academy.

ATK and Mohammedan Sporting will begin the tournament on July 5 by playing the first match. The Final of the 2018 IFA Shield will take place after ten days, on July 15.

What's next?

With the defending champions out of the competition, the 2018 IFA Shield will see a new team being crowned. All eight teams will be giving it their all to win one of India's most prestigious football tournaments.

Which side do you think will win the 2018 IFA Shield? Do let us know in the comments below.

IFA Shield Mohun Bagan FC Pune City Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Defending champions FC Pune City pull out of IFA Shield...
IFA Shield 2018: Fixtures announced, defending champions...
Five glorious moments in the history of Mohun Bagan
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: 5 Kolkata derbies one can't...
5 former Indian players we would love to see in the ISL
ISL 2018: Rohit Kumar signs two-year extension with FC...
ISL 2018: FC Pune City and Neroca FC reach an agreement...
ISL 2018: FC Pune City retains Adil Khan on a 2-year deal
ISL 2018: Marko Stankovic, Diego Carlos sign one-year...
ISL 2018: FC Pune City parts ways with head coach Ranko...
