IFA Shield 2018, Semifinal: Mohun Bagan vs SAIL Burnpur - Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch online

Mohun Bagan players have looked in great touch at the ongoing IFA Shield 2018. The 2017 Runners-Up started their campaign on a high as they thrashed I-League side Churchill Brothers 7-1. Saurav Das, Koushik Santra, and Subha Ghosh all found their name on the scoresheet in this match. The U19s were full of confidence and also went on to win their next match in which they were pitted against Bengal Football Academy.

The young boys in Green and Maroon looked dominant right from the word go and secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over BFA. Koushik Santra scored from the penalty spot. The Mariners could have gone on to score many more goals in this match as they created good chances but the finishing let them down. Deep Saha scored the 2nd goal of the match and ensured a win for Mohun Bagan.

With a win in the second match, the Mariners had already secured a place in the semis but they still went on to win their third and final group game against TATA Football Academy. This was more or less a dead rubber in terms of the qualification perspective as both the sides were already through to the semis. However, it would have decided which team would finish on the top of the group B. The Mariners proved to be superior in this game as well ensuring that they finish on the top, setting up the semifinal clash with SAIL Burnpur.

Contrary to the constant good performance by the Mariners, SAIL Burnpur have had to come back from the dead to secure a place in the semis. After receiving a 1-6 drubbing at the hands of East Bengal in the inaugural game, SAIL Burnpur players played with a great temperament to secure a massive 4-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in their next match.

The colts then had to lock horns with ATK in the 3rd and final match, where even a draw would have sufficed for SAIL to secure a place in the semis. This was a thrilling encounter, and the U19s of SAIL left it late to secure the win. The Colts started off well and were pressing hard. They even won a penalty late in the first half but it was denied by ATK’s goalkeeper Koushik Majhi. The deadlock was finally broken by Sarajit Biswas who scored the solitary goal of the game, taking his side safely through to the big semifinal.

East Bengal are already through to the final with a 4-1 win over Tata football academy (TFA) in the first semifinal. The tie was evenly balanced at the end of 90 minutes with the score tied at 1-1 but the young Red and Golds scored three goals in the extra 30 minutes to power their way through.

After a jittery start, Group A runners-up SAIL Academy has regrouped well and the upcoming semi-final clash promises to be an enticing one. The onus lies on Mohun Bagan to keep their cool to ensure a much-awaited derby in the final (which is scheduled for 19th July).

Here is All you need to know about the 2nd semifinal clash of the IFA Shield 2018:

Date: July 17, 2018

Match: Mohun Bagan vs SAIL Burnpur

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: East Bengal Sports Ground

Broadcast: Kolkata TV

Live Stream: No live stream

Which team do you think will join East Bengal in the summit clash that is to be played on 19th July? Does a derby featuring the two giants of Kolkata await us or will SAIL produce an upset? Shoot off your opinions in the comments section below.