×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India 0 - 0 China: 5 takeaways from the game

Annmay Sharma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
37   //    14 Oct 2018, 04:10 IST

Despite the game being labelled as a friendly, India knew a draw, if not a victory against China would be a huge milestone for the Blue Tigers and also provide momentum for the AFC Asia Cup next January. With India ranked 97 and China ranked 76, a draw was also a positive result. The Red Dragons dominated the game having the majority of the ball and hitting the crossbar on several occasions. A few stunning saves from Bengaluru FC goalkeeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu ensured that India kept a clean sheet and went home with a draw.

Constantine and co have started their journey to the AFC Asia Cup with a great result. India will also take on the likes of Saudi Arabia and Jordan in the near future, games which will provide a good assessment for the Indian team to gauge how well they can perform in the Asia Cup. While the friendlies provide the option to experiment, India must also look to pick up wins as it gives them momentum going forward. The draw was a huge positive as the development of football in China in the past few years has been on a much larger level compared to India.

Here are five takeaways from the game.

#1. Playing players in their natural positions

Playing out of position, it was a tough day at the office for Subhasish Bose
Playing out of position, it was a tough day at the office for Subhasish Bose

Subhasish Bose is one of the best left-backs in the country, if not the best. However, under Constantine, Narayan Das usually got the nod over Subhasish Bose. Since friendlies are a good time to experiment, Constantine decided to start Subhasish Bose as the centre-half partner to the new captain, Sandesh Jhingan. However, it wasn't very successful.

Subhasish Bose has played left-back for most of his career and also started his campaign this season with Mumbai City FC as a left-back. Dealing with the physicality and pace of the Chinese forwards was always going to be a tough task for the 23-year-old. Much of the responsibility to defend fell on Sandesh Jhingan and the Indian defence was caught out frequently.

While Subhasish did make a few significant tackles, it was clear that he was uncomfortable at that position and was always second best in aerial duels and one-on-ones. Experimenting with the squad during friendlies is a good procedure to find the right starting 11 but the team must retain the natural positions of all players in order to give the best fight to it's opponents.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
International Friendlies 2018 Indian National Football team China Football Sunil Chhetri Sandesh Jhingan Stephen Constantine Indian Football
Annmay Sharma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
An Arsenal Fan who loves writing about football. I love to see the amazing tactics that play out during the match and the passion of all 22 players to execute the tactics to perfection I feel each fan should voice their opinions as they are the Fifth Official of the game
China 0-0 India: 5 talking points from the match
RELATED STORY
China 0-0 India: Tactical Analysis as Constantine's men...
RELATED STORY
India vs China - Preview, Predicted XI, When and Where to...
RELATED STORY
India vs China international friendly: India Team,...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: 5 historic matches between the two...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Know your opponent - China's FIFA...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: 5 youngsters from SAFF Cup squad who...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Stephen Constantine's men hold Red...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Draw bodes well for Blue Tigers ahead of...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Defeating them is tough, but not...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
October - Week 2
FT IND MYA
3 - 0
 Indonesia vs Myanmar
FT ALB JOR
0 - 0
 Albania vs Jordan
FT ITA UKR
1 - 1
 Italy vs Ukraine
FT HON THA
0 - 1
 Hong Kong vs Thailand
FT UAE HON
1 - 1
 UAE vs Honduras
FT KUW LEB
1 - 0
 Kuwait vs Lebanon
FT BAH SYR
0 - 1
 Bahrain vs Syria
FT TUR BOS
0 - 0
 Turkey vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
FT IRA ARG
0 - 4
 Iraq vs Argentina
FT WAL SPA
1 - 4
 Wales vs Spain
FT FRA ICE
2 - 2
 France vs Iceland
FT UNI COL
2 - 4
 United States vs Colombia
FT MEX COS
3 - 2
 Mexico vs Costa Rica
FT JAP PAN
3 - 0
 Japan vs Panama
FT KOR URU
2 - 1
 Korea Republic vs Uruguay
FT SRI MAL
1 - 4
 Sri Lanka vs Malaysia
FT CAM TIM
2 - 2
 Cambodia vs Timor-Leste
FT SIN MON
2 - 0
 Singapore vs Mongolia
FT QAT ECU
4 - 3
 Qatar vs Ecuador
FT SAU BRA
0 - 2
 Saudi Arabia vs Brazil
FT PER CHI
3 - 0
 Peru vs Chile
FT MYA BOL
0 - 3
 Myanmar vs Bolivia
FT CHI IND
0 - 0
 China PR vs India
13 Oct UZB KOR 07:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR
13 Oct PHI OMA 09:00 PM Philippines vs Oman
Today TRI THA 04:30 PM Trinidad and Tobago vs Thailand
Today SCO POR 09:30 PM Scotland vs Portugal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us