India achieve new high in July's FIFA rankings

The Blue Tigers were ranked 100 last month.

The Blue Tigers have won all four international games this year

What's the story?

The Indian national football team have achieved a calendar year high of 96 in the latest FIFA rankings. The Blue Tigers have jumped four places from their 100th place ranking in June.

Germany, the Confederations Cup champions, have leapfrogged Brazil and Argentina to top the FIFA rankings, while the best mover among all the member associations is Andorra, who jumped 57 places to 129th. Namibia have been the worst movers, having dropped 62 places to 156th.

The context

After breaking into the FIFA top 100 in May, the Blue Tigers had maintained their top 100 standing in June despite not playing any matches during the month of May. In contrast to that, the Blue Tigers had the chance to impact their FIFA ranking for July on the pitch when they took on Nepal and the Kyrgyz Republic in two international matches.

Wins in both games for the Blue Tigers have meant they have leapfrogged the likes of New Zealand reach their highest position in the FIFA ladder in more than 21 years.

The last time India were ranked as high, or higher, was in February 1996, when they were ranked 94.

The heart of the matter

India's wins over Nepal and the Kyrgyz Republic in the month of June stretched their recent winning run to eight matches in all internationals, an unofficial friendly with Bhutan included. Stephen Constantine's men are in pursuit of a place in 2019's AFC Asian Cup. Their 1-0 win over the Kyrgyz Republic on 13th June maintained their perfect record in the third round qualifying stage for Asia's flagship international tournament.

What's next?

India don't play an international game until next month when the mooted Champions Cup featuring teams from three different confederations comes round. Their next Asian Cup qualifier is during September’s international break when they travel to Macau.

With no matches scheduled for the month of July for international teams, India are expected to hold on to or improve on their 96th placed ranking for August as well.

Author's take

India's steady rise in the FIFA rankings this year is a reflection of how far the team have come under Constantine. The Blue Tigers were ranked 173rd as recently as March 2015, hence their current placing in the FIFA ladder points to how India has grown as a footballing nation in the recent past.