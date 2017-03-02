India becomes top follower of FIFA on social media platforms

On Facebook, India currently tops in the number of followers of both FIFAWorldCup and FIFA U-17 World Cup pages.

India tops FIFA rankings!

What’s the story?

India has topped at least one FIFA ranking. No, it’s not the FIFA World Ranking for men's national teams. The day when we will climb up to the top of that list is still far away. After all, we are only at 130 on that list which is headed by the likes of Argentina, Brazil and Germany.

However, as FIFA has announced, India is its top follower on social media platforms.

In case you didn’t know…

With the advent of the Indian Super League, the big names in world football started coming to India. Players like Robert Pires, Luis Garcia, Florent Malouda, Helder Postiga and Lucio found their way into Indian football. This somewhat propelled the popularity of the sport in the country.

Football has always been a popular sport in the country, especially in Bengal, but it has soared ever since the announcement of the U-17 World Cup.

The heart of the matter

The Facebook page of FIFA World Cup has a following of nearly 40 million users of which 10% are Indians. India has the maximum number of followers for both the FIFA World Cup page and the FIFA U-17 World Cup page.

With the FIFA U-17 World Cup set to be hosted by India this year in October, FIFA has planned a series of engaging activities to draw the attention of the ever-growing fanbase in the country. They have already promised extensive coverage to football fans all over the country as well as interviews with future stars and in-depth statistical and group analysis.

FIFA has promised that the users of social networking sites will be able to stay up-to-date with all the latest developments of the U-17 World Cup. The users can also share their personal opinions and images as well as make early predictions on the official Facebook page, @FIFAU17WorldCup, Twitter account, @FIFAcom, and Instagram handle, @FIFAWorldCup.

What’s next?

The U-17 World Cup kicks off in India on 6 October, 2017. It will be held across six venues across the country and the final will be held on 28 October, 2017. India, being the hosts, have already qualified for the tournament.

Sportskeeda’s take

The upcoming World Cup will do a world of good for the sport in the country. It will offer the people of India an opportunity to take a look at some of the future world stars. Do not forget that the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar first broke into the limelight at the U-17 World Cup.

This will be an opportunity to stake a claim at the biggest stage and possibly sow seeds for the future. And one day, we just might actually top the FIFA rankings.