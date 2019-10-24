India drop 2 places to 106th in the FIFA Men's Rankings

The draw against Bangladesh essentially was the cause of the downfall by 2 places.

The Indian National Men's Football Team dropped two places in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking in the wake of their recent performances.

As a result of successive draws against Bangladesh and Qatar in Round 2 of the qualification stages of FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023, India have dropped to 106 in the rankings.

India were ranked 97 at the end of 2018 and have been on a gradual fall ever since. The Blue Tigers did move 2 places up in April 2019 (from 103 to 101) after an early exit from the AFC Asian Cup. However, after a poor outing in the King's Cup in Thailand and the Intercontinental Cup in India, the Blue Tigers dropped back to 104.

India are witnessing a gradual climb up the FIFA Rankings after a new model was put into effect in August 2018 by the FIFA Council.

This new version developed by FIFA was named "SUM" as it relies on adding/subtracting points won or lost for a game to/from the previous point totals rather than averaging game points over a given time period as in the previous version of the World Ranking.

The points which are added or subtracted are partially determined by the relative strength of the two opponents, including the logical expectation that teams higher in the ranking should fare better against teams lower in the ranking.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have jumped 3 places to 184 after their hard-fought draw against India. Qatar have jumped 5 places and are ranked 57. Oman stay at 84 with no change. India are ranked 19th in Asia while Iran are the highest-ranked team in the continent, despite falling 4 places in the FIFA Rankings at 27.

Belgium stay atop the FIFA Rankings. The top jumps have been made by Nicaragua (137th, up 11), South Sudan (162nd, up 11), Barbados (160th, up 10), Sao Tome and Principe (180th, up 10).