India’s international footballing fixtures to be broadcast live on Star Sports

The national team played a total of six games that include four home games in the same duration last year.

by AIFF Media News 23 May 2017, 20:18 IST

The India National Team play their next friendly against Nepal in India on June 6,

All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its marketing partners, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), have shared the national football team’s yearly fixtures beginning March 2017 wherein the India National Team will play 15 competitive games including 8 matches in India (March 2017-March 2018). All the international fixtures will be broadcast live on Star Sports and its digital platform, Hotstar.

Having successfully broadcast many international footballing events and leagues, the Star Network are now set to wow India's sports fans with a world-class live television experience of its national team.

Speaking on the development, a Star India Spokesperson said, “This is a huge step forward for us. Broadcasting the national fixtures is a significant addition to our line-up of football properties and validates our network as the premier destination for football fans. We are pleased to showcase India’s international matches which will provide a special experience to fans to follow the India National Team during primetime on our on-air and digital platforms.”

The national team have already played and won 2 games beginning March 2017- friendly against Cambodia and AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Myanmar. With a clear focus to increase home games, AIFF recently launched the annual multi-country Champions Cup to be played by 4 countries including India in August 2017. The competition will be held from August 18-27, 2017 where the team will play 4 games provided they reach the finals.

The India National Team play their next friendly against Nepal in India on June 6, 2017, before taking on Kyrgyzstan in the Home leg on June 13, 2017, in their bid to qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in UAE. Followed by the Champions Cup in August, the team returns to its AFC Asian Cup qualifier campaign as they play the last team in the group, Macau in the away leg on September 5, 2017.

The national team will take part in two training camps between October 2017 to November 2017 where they also play the home games of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Macau (October 10, 2017) and Myanmar (November 14, 2017). India National Team will also come together for additional friendly games at Home on October 4, 2017, November 8, 2017, and March 22, 2018, against teams yet to be confirmed. The last match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier will be played in an away leg against Kyrgyzstan on March 27, 2018.