Indian national football team head coach Constantine provides update on his future

Constantine signed a new contract in January this year.

Stephen Constantine is in his second spell as the India head coach

What's the story?

The Indian national football team head coach, Stephen Constantine, has remained coy over his future at the helm of the Blue Tigers. The 54-year-old refused to commit his long-term future to India and stated that his immediate aim is India's next AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifier against Macau in September.

"Our next game (Asian Cup qualifiers) is in September and I am not looking past September. I am speaking honestly. First, India must qualify and then after that, it's a whole different situation. First, let us qualify and see what happens," he said when quizzed if he would be interested in extending his spell if the All India Football Federation (AIFF) wants him.

The context

Constantine has led India to the top 100 of the FIFA rankings this year. The Blue Tigers were as low as 173rd in March 2015, therefore, a rise of 73 places in the space of a little more than two years has been a commendable feat in the former Malawi and Sudan head coach's career so far.

Under his watch, India are currently on an eight-match winning streak in international matches. They won their two most recent matches, against Nepal and the Kyrgyz Republic, earlier this month. Their 1-0 win over the Kyrgyz Republic maintained their perfect record in the AFC Asian Cup 2019's third round of qualifying.

The heart of the matter

In January, Constantine signed a one-year deal to remain in charge of the Indian national team for the duration of the Asian qualifiers. The third round qualifiers started in March this year and will run for 12 months until March 2018. India, having been placed in a group comprising Myanmar, Macau and the Kyrgyz Republic, have a good chance of making it into the Asian Cup finals of 2019 which will be their first appearance in the tournament since 2011.

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 will be staged in Abu Dhabi, UAE. If India manage to make it through to the finals, then it is believed Constantine will be offered a contract extension with improved terms.

What's next?

India will head to Macau in September before squaring off to the same opponents at home a month later. They will then entertain Myanmar in the last match of this calendar year in November, after which the Blue Tigers will head to Kyrgyzstan for the final third round qualifier in March next year.

Constantine's contract situation will certainly be up for discussion at the headquarters of Indian football considering the upturn in the national team's fortunes of late. With his target being achieving India's highest ever FIFA ranking, Constantine certainly knows what a telling impact that will have on the powerbrokers of Indian football.

Author's take

Constantine has come a long way from being the much-maligned boss of the underperforming Blue Tigers to the man who has started a revolution in Indian football. From reducing the average age of the national team to introducing young players to the team at an unprecedented rate, Constantine has been at the forefront of making the current Indian team vibrant and perform along expected lines.

India's boost in the FIFA rankings is an added positive press for Constantine, who very well knows the perils of underachieving from his first, relatively unsuccessful spell of the Blue Tigers during 2002 to 2005. Hence, not getting carried away at this stage is the safest way to move forward, and that is what Constantine is intent on doing.