India vs Nepal 2017, International Friendly: "Lots to learn from India," feels Nepal coach Koji Gyotoku

India will take on Nepal in an international friendly in Mumbai ahead of their AFC Cup qualifier clash against Kyrgyzstan.

Nepal will look pull off an upset at Mumbai

The last couple of years have seen a real upsurge in the fortunes of the Indian National Football. Immaculate planning has gone hand in hand with some outstanding performances from the Blue Tigers under Stephen Constantine to take the national side more than 70 places up the rungs in the FIFA rankings.

Nepal currently sit 169th on the same rankings (close to where India were two years back) and their Japanese coach Koji Gyotoku feels the Nepalese team and the players have a lot to learn from their Indian counterpart as they head into an international friendly in Mumbai today on the 6th of June.

Elaborating on his thoughts, Gyotuku quipped ahead of the game, “We know India were in a situation close to where we are at the moment. We have seen before our own eyes, how the India team has progressed. The players have gotten better. And it is something we look forward to emulating as well but it is not easy.”

The Nepalese side had etched out a memorable 0-0 draw against India a couple of years back in Pune. However, ahead of their own AFC Cup qualifier against Yemen, the man from Japan knows that this outfit is a much stronger one than what they had faced that day. However, he remains hopeful of a positive result.

“India will be very difficult for us to beat. That is no secret. However, we need to get something from the game as it will be immense in order to boost our confidence ahead of our game against Yemen. We lost our last friendly and so this becomes really important to get the spirits back high,” exclaimed the 52-year-old.

The Nepalese team were given a big boost when their star player Rohit Chand, who plays his club football in Indonesia with Persija Jakarta reported back in time to take part in the training session ahead of the game and will be available for today’s game.

India firm favourites

India are currently 69 steps ahead of Nepal in terms of the FIFA rankings and go into the game having won 11 of their last 13 games. And Gyotuku has no qualms in claiming that the hosts go into the game as the favourites.

“The are a very tough team. A good team. Physically and tactically I think they are better than us. But we will give our best. We want to win. But we have to make sure that we at least get something from the game.”

A new captain and a new direction

Gyotoku’s axing of former skipper Anil Gurung and veteran Karna Limbu had raised a number of eyebrows. However, new captain Biraj Maharjan feels it’s how one takes things that eventually decides how the situation affects oneself.

“Yes, it’s additional pressure to be the skipper of the team. But that’s not how I see it. I see it as an additional responsibility. I always try to take things in a positive way. And the same goes here as well”

“This is a chance for me to lead the side and it is an honour,” signed off the new captain of the Gorkhalis.

