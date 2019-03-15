India to host the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

India will host the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

What's the Story?

India has been officially appointed as the hosts of the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. France was the only other country to bid for the tournament but the highest governing body of football in the world gave the rights to India. The dates and venues for the tournament are yet to be announced.

In case you don't know...

FIFA started to organize the U-17 Women's World Cup from 2008 in a gap of every two years with North Korea winning the inaugural tournament in New Zealand. After that, South Korea, France, Japan, North Korea, and Spain won the subsequent editions of the tournament.

FIFA opened the bid for hosting the tournament on 25 July 2018 and France were the first country to pitch their name in. India, too, pitched for hosting the tournament later. The last date to express their interest was 12 September 2018 and, FIFA announced a day later that India and France were the only two countries to officially place a bid.

The heart of the matter

FIFA was slated to announce the host of the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup on March 15th, 2019 via their 9th FIFA Council press conference. After closely examining bids from both France and India, the parent body addressed the media in Miami that India would host the eighth edition of the tournament.

AIFF, the highest governing body of football in India, also confirmed the development via their official Twitter handle.

We are delighted to announce that India has been confirmed as the host of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020 🙌🇮🇳🏆#ShePower #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 15, 2019

What's next?

This would be the second World Cup to be played on the Indian soil after India successfully hosted the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017. FIFA and the entire world praised India a lot for their efforts.

A total of sixteen teams will participate in the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup including India. The slot allocation to each of the confederations and the fixture details will be announced by FIFA on a later date.

