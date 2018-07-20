Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India to play 'Historic' International friendly against China for the first time in 21 years

Press Release
NEWS
News
733   //    20 Jul 2018, 16:17 IST

Indian National Football team
Indian National Football team

NEW DELHI: All India Football Federation confirms its senior National team’s participation in the scheduled FIFA October 2018 window for an International Friendly against China.

The Indian National Team, FIFA ranked 97th (as per June FIFA Rankings ranking) will travel to Beijing to play against the 75th ranked (as per June FIFA Rankings) China national team during the October 8-16, 2018 FIFA window. Though the date for the Friendly will be decided in coming days, AIFF has proposed Saturday, October 13, 2018, as the match day.

India and China historically have each other faced 17 times, all on Indian soil -- the last being 21 years ago for the Nehru Cup in Kochi in 1997. However, recently, the India U-16 National team visited China for an invitational four-nation tournament which also included U-16 Thailand and U-16 DPR Korea.

The October International Friendly assumes huge importance as it will set the pace for India’s preparatory process for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup (January 2019) in UAE.

Terming the occasion as ‘historic,’ All India Football Federation General Secretary Mr. Kushal Das commented: “China and India are today being seen as the two fastest emerging football markets, globally. We are happy to have come to the conclusion of our month-long discussion with the Chinese FA, and I thank our marketing partners FSDL for their involvement and cooperation.”

“The opportunity presents us with an opportunity not just break the two-decade deadlock, but also provides us with a chance to revive the neighbouring rivalry,” he added.

For the record, India are yet to win a match against China. Off the past 17 matches, 12 have gone in favour of China while rest 5 were drawn. However, the Indian National Team has been on an upsurge over the last couple of years, maintaining an unbeaten run of 12 official matches for a span which extended from June 2016 to November 2017.

National Coach Stephen Constantine expressed satisfaction over AIFF’s efforts in scheduling the away tie against China and stated that the team needs to prepare in the best possible fashion for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019.

"With an eye on the preparation for the Asian Cup, as a coach, I couldn’t have asked for anything better than an opponent like China. I am sure the boys will make the best of the opportunity presented to us and look forward to test ourselves ahead of the AFC competition.”

Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup Indian National Football team China Football Sunil Chhetri Jeje Lalpekhlua Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Press Release
NEWS
First in 21 years: India to play China in football friendly
RELATED STORY
Three major concerns for Team India ahead of the 2019 AFC...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Predicting the best and the worst...
RELATED STORY
India need to play top-10 teams in Asia before Asian Cup:...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: 'India drew Iran, South Korea,...
RELATED STORY
5 historic football games that India has played
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Rating India's chances against UAE,...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Who said what after India was clubbed...
RELATED STORY
The Decline of Indian Football after 1960s
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: 'India can finish second in Group A...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us