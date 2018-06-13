Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India U-16 football team set to take on Thailand, China and DPR Korea

Another stop on the road to the AFC Finals in Malaysia.

Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
News 13 Jun 2018, 15:01 IST
641

The next tournament is on the agenda
The next tournament is on the agenda

What's the story?

The Indian football team has been making waves as of late, coming off a historic Intercontinental Cup triumph that made headlines throughout the country thanks to the contributions of captain fantastic Sunil Chhetri. But it isn't just the Blue Tigers making a splash on the world stage.

The colts are making an impact too, and ahead of the AFC U-16 Finals in Malaysia later this year, preparations are on to make the team ready to take on the best in the world. The next step in preparing for the tournament has been revealed by AIFF as a four-nation tournament to be held in China that will feature the hosts, India, Thailand and DPR Korea.

In case you didn't know...

The U-16 boys have been on fire since Coach Bibiano Fernandes took over and are coming off impressive performances abroad in places such as Egypt, Hong Kong, UAE, Qatar, Spain, and Serbia. The preparatory tournaments were organized to give the youngsters exposure in foreign surroundings and instill confidence ahead of the much-anticipated 2018 AFC U-16 Finals.

The heart of the matter

The four-nation tournament to be held in China has been reportedly organized to best prepare the U-16 team for the challenges that lie ahead with the aim of playing tougher opponents which would in turn help in the players' development.

The tournament will also be a challenge for India since all their players are 2002 born and the tournament allows even 2001 born players to play.

What's next?

The competition is set to begin on 1st July 2018 in China and features four teams just like it did in Serbia recently where India turned out eventual winners. Apart from India, Thailand and DPR Korea have also qualified for the AFC Finals in Malaysia.

Do you think India U-16 will win the four-nation tournament in China? Let your voices be heard in the comments.

Indian Football
AFC U16 Championship draw to take place on April 26
RELATED STORY
India U16 team to go on Serbia tour from May 9 as...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: 'India drew Iran, South Korea,...
RELATED STORY
Sport Chain Cup 2018: India U16 vs USA U16 - Telecast,...
RELATED STORY
Thailand reject India's bid for international friendly,...
RELATED STORY
Sport Chain Cup 2018: India U16 vs Norway U16 - Telecast,...
RELATED STORY
Is Indian football really on the rise?
RELATED STORY
Sport Chain Cup 2018: 3rd match - India U16 vs USA U16 -...
RELATED STORY
Serbia tour 2018: India U16 vs Jordan U16 - Telecast,...
RELATED STORY
7 Non-Asian FIFA World Cup 2018 teams against whom Indian...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FIFA World Cup 2018
Tomorrow RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us