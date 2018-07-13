India U-16s prove 'two good' for Thailand's Buriram United U-17s

India U16 football team

NEW DELHI, 13th July 2018: The Indian U-16 National Team currently on an exposure tour in Thailand, defeated Buriram United FC U-17 2-0 today (July 13, 2018). An early goal by Bhuvnesh in the 3rd minute and Rohit Danu’s 83rd-minute strike led the Indian colts to an easy win in a match largely dominated by them, both in terms of possession and chances created.

The signs of danger for the opponents were there from the first minute and Bhuvneh’s 3rd-minute goal, when he tapped home a Givson cross from the flanks, proved that the Indian colts were aiming to make easy work of their opponents.

India led 1-0 at half-time and a flurry of goal scoring opportunities came in the second half, although Bibiano Fernandes’s boys could only take one out of many. In the 53rd minute, Ridge De’ Mello’s bullet header was saved by the opposition custodian and shortly after Thoiba’s rasping shot earned a top quality save from the opposition custodian.

In the 80th minute Bekey’s shot went inches wide of the goal but three minutes later, Rohit Danu did little wrong and put India two goals ahead when he slotted home with ease from inside the box to make the scoreline read 2-0.

The Indian colts looked to add more gloss to the scoreline and in the 89th minute, Givson almost scored the third for India, but his shot failed to creep in from close range after Rohit Danu found him in the box. The full-time scoreline read 2-0 in India’s favour.

The Indian U-16 National Team will be playing U-17 Bangkok Glass FC on July 17, 2018.