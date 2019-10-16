India vs Bangladesh: 5 Talking Points as Adil Khan's goal saves the blushes in 1-1 draw | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 36 // 16 Oct 2019, 00:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sunil Chhetri-led side managed only a draw in a game they were hailed as favourites.

A gritty Bangladesh defence display was finally undone by Adil Khan's header as India earned a hard-fought draw in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The head coach Igor Stimac made three changes to the side that held Qatar in a goalless draw. Ashique Kuruniyan and captain Sunil Chhetri found their way back in the starting line-up whereas veteran Anas Edathodika made his first appearance since the Asian Cup.

Rowllin Borges was forced to sit out of the contest as he picked up two successive yellow cards in the two previous matches. Sandesh Jhingan missed the tie owing to an injury whereas Nikhil Poojary got relegated to the bench.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, decided to field an unchanged team that lost 0-2 to Qatar. Saad Uddin gave them the lead in the 41st minute when his looping header found the empty net after he connected captain Jamal Bhuyan's free-kick.

India was staring at a defeat but Adil Khan saved them the blushes when he sauntered past his marker to get at the end of a trademark Brandon Fernandes inswinging corner in the near post to head the ball home.

The goal at 88th minute turned out to be the last of the game as the full-time scoreline read 1-1.

#5 Sans Jhingan, the defence looks shambolic for India

India were dealt a massive blow ahead of their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Bangladesh as Sandesh Jhingan tore his ACL muscle in the friendly against ISL side Northeast United. The former Kerala Blasters captain played a pivotal role in organizing the defence in the previous two matches against Oman and Qatar but his presence was duly missed.

The back-line lacked a leader and it was evident from the mistakes made by the defenders early on in the game. In the 20th second, Rahul Bheke was lucky not to concede a penalty when he clipped the shin of Mohammad Ibrahim in his right-wing as the referee adjudged him to get a touch on the ball first.

In the 31st minute, Adil Khan gifted the ball to an onrushing Bangladesh player who found himself through on goal. Five minutes later, Anas put his knee up in the air and got a yellow card. He even lost the ball cheaply a couple of times and even failed to trackback.

Advertisement

The disease of abysmal outing from defenders got transmitted to the goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who came out of his line and flapped his arms, only to see Saad Uddin head the ball in an empty net.

Bangladesh, in fact, could have been 2-0 up in the 73rd minute when Nabib Newaj Jibon chipped the ball past an onrushing Gurpreet only for Adil Khan to make a goal-line clearance.

Bangladesh knew they can't play possession football against India and waited to pounce on the counter. The shambolic defending from the Indian defenders only helped their cause.

1 / 5 NEXT