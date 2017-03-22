India vs Cambodia, International Friendly: 5 things you need to know

India face Cambodia in a friendly prior to their Asian Cup qualifiers.

by Abhranil Roy 22 Mar 2017, 11:51 IST

India will play their first game since their 4-1 victory over Puerto Rico

The Indian national football team will finally be back in action tonight, as they take on Cambodia today at Phnom Penh. This is the first time the Blue Tigers are playing since their 4-1 rout of higher-ranked Puerto Rico on home soil back in September 2016, and they must approach the game very seriously since it will be their last competitive game ahead of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

India’s last international away win came in 2006 when they beat Pakistan by a single goal.

Jerry Larlinzuala, Milan Singh, Nishu Kumar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia and Anas Edathodika are all likely to make their international debuts today, while Robin Singh will be returning to the national team scenario to accompany the talismanic Sunil Chettri up front.

Speaking about the game, India’s manager Stephan Constantine said, "It is a very important match for us ahead of the crucial match against Myanmar in the AFC Cup Qualifiers. I thank AIFF for arranging the same. There are 4-5 players who are carrying slight niggles so I haven't yet decided on the starting XI. Let me see what suits us best. The weather conditions in Phnom Penh are quite similar to that in Yangon and it will be a good test for us,"

The game kicks off from 5 pm IST. Here are 5 things that you need to know about the Cambodian national team:

#1 They are a lower ranked side than India

Cambodia are 173rd in the FIFA Men’s Team rankings

One of the primary reasons why the Indian side start off as favourites today is the fact that their opposition are in the 173rd spot in the FIFA Men’s Team rankings, 41 places behind India.

In fact, when these two sides last met at the 2007 Nehru Cup in New Delhi, the Indians routed them 6-0, which is their highest victory margin at home. However, a lot has changed since then. This will be Cambodia’s last friendly fixture before their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers as well, so they will try to make the most out of it.