India vs China: 5 Chinese Super League stars to look out for during the friendly

Aravind Suchindran
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
452   //    11 Oct 2018, 15:07 IST

Gao Lin, Chinese striker
Gao Lin, Chinese striker

India, who have never won a football match against China, will lock horns with their much-fancied neighbours for the 18th time when they play a friendly in Suzhou, which will kick off at 5.05 pm IST on Saturday, October 13.

China, nicknamed Team Dragon, are the favourites to walk away with a win on Saturday, which will mark the first time that a senior Indian football team will play a game in the country. The game will be held at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium near Shanghai.

Even on paper, China are the better side, ranked 76th in the world as compared to India's 97th position.

ALSO READ: 5 historic matches between India and China

However, the friendly will be a good test for India, who will play the 2019 Asian Cup in January in the UAE in a group featuring the hosts, Thailand and Bahrain.

"We can't deny the history but both teams have to start afresh on October 13," India defender Anas Edathodika said before the game. "Both teams will start from zero."

China, who are in Group C alongside South Korea, Kyrgyzstan and Philippines, will continue their preparations for the tournament with friendlies against Syria and Palestine. 

For them too, the India friendly is significant as it will help coach Marcello Lippi understand where the Team Dragon stands currently in Asian football.

Ahead of the exciting friendly, Sportskeeda presents you five exciting players you should look out for from China.

#1 Gao Lin 

Position: Striker

Club: Guangzhou Evergrande

Age: 32

Known for his technical ability, Gao Lin is Guangzhou Evergrande's all-time top scorer with 111 goals in over 230 appearances. For China, he has recorded 20 goals in 100 caps and is also enjoying a great season in the Chinese Super League, raking up 10 strikes in 23 appearances.

Gao Lin, a huge fan of former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann, dons the No 18 jersey for China in honour of the former Germany and United States National Team coach, and has also been nicknamed Gaolinsmann for the same reason.

Against India, Lin will be a threat aerially and central defenders Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika have to be wary of his control over the ball as well. 

International Friendlies 2018 Indian National Football team China Football Marcello Lippi Friendlies Indian Football
