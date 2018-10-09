×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs China: Coach Stephen Constantine announces 22-man squad sans Balwant Singh

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
News
273   //    09 Oct 2018, 21:58 IST

The Indian national football team at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi (Image: AIFF Media)
The Indian national football team at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi (Image: AIFF Media)

Coach Stephen Constantine announced his 22-member squad for India's first-ever international fixture in China, which is scheduled for October 13 at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Suzhou City. The game kicks off at 17:05 hours IST.

As informed by coach Constantine earlier, Balwant Singh had to be dropped from the squad. The passport held by the striker expires in less than six months and he was thereby denied visa to enter China. Fellow striker Manvir Singh will also miss the game as Constantine trimmed the squad from 29 to 22.

Midfielders Germanpreet Singh and Souvik Chakraborti missed out on a berth to China. Young goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was let go, while midfielders Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bikash Jairu were the other ones missing from the 22-man list.

ALSO READ: It's a friendly only for the world, says coach Stephen Constantine

Out of the 17 face-offs between these two sides so far, the Red Dragons have won on 12 occasions. The rest of the five matches have ended in a stalemate. 

During the media interaction at the JLN Stadium before the team's departure on Tuesday night, Constantine mentioned that although the match was labelled as a 'friendly', it was a serious affair for the entire team.

"Friendly or no-friendly, it’s the Indian National Team," Constantine said. "It’s only a friendly game for the world but not us. We will go all out. These boys have to earn their position in the team for the Asian Cup and they have to prove their worth on the pitch."

ALSO READ: Big test for us, says Jeje

Meanwhile, the two national teams are going to lock horns after a prolonged gap of 21 years. In their previous meeting, which took place in the Nehru Cup in Kochi in 1997, China pipped India 2-1.

The 22-member squad is as follows: 

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Karanjit Singh. 

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Sarthak Golui, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das. 

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan. 

FORWARDS: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary.

Topics you might be interested in:
International Friendlies 2018 Indian National Football team China Football Balwant Singh Vishal Kaith Stephen Constantine Friendlies Indian Football
AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
Official account of AIFF
India vs China: It's a friendly for the world, not for...
RELATED STORY
India vs China Will Be a Big Test For Us, says Chennaiyin...
RELATED STORY
India to play 'Historic' International friendly against...
RELATED STORY
First in 21 years: India to play China in football friendly
RELATED STORY
British actor Darren Tassell to play Indian Men's team...
RELATED STORY
Can China Win The Football World Cup By 2050?
RELATED STORY
China Sets The Ball Rolling for World Cup 2050
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018 - Round of Women's Football action Day 5
RELATED STORY
China Tour 2018: India U-16s go down fighting against...
RELATED STORY
SAFF Championship 2018: India vs Maldives - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
October - Week 2
Tomorrow IND MYA 05:00 PM Indonesia vs Myanmar
Tomorrow ALB JOR 11:30 PM Albania vs Jordan
11 Oct ITA UKR 12:15 AM Italy vs Ukraine
11 Oct BAH SYR 03:30 PM Bahrain vs Syria
11 Oct HON THA 05:30 PM Hong Kong vs Thailand
11 Oct UAE HON 08:30 PM UAE vs Honduras
11 Oct KUW LEB 09:30 PM Kuwait vs Lebanon
11 Oct TUR BOS 11:00 PM Turkey vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
11 Oct IRA ARG 11:30 PM Iraq vs Argentina
12 Oct WAL SPA 12:15 AM Wales vs Spain
12 Oct FRA ICE 12:30 AM France vs Iceland
12 Oct UNI COL 05:00 AM United States vs Colombia
12 Oct MEX COS 07:00 AM Mexico vs Costa Rica
12 Oct JAP PAN 04:05 PM Japan vs Panama
12 Oct KOR URU 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Uruguay
12 Oct CAM TIM 05:00 PM Cambodia vs Timor-Leste
12 Oct SIN MON 05:00 PM Singapore vs Mongolia
12 Oct SRI MAL 06:30 PM Sri Lanka vs Malaysia
12 Oct QAT ECU 09:00 PM Qatar vs Ecuador
12 Oct SAU BRA 11:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Brazil
13 Oct OMA PHI 05:30 AM Oman vs Philippines
13 Oct PER CHI 06:00 AM Peru vs Chile
13 Oct MYA BOL 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Bolivia
13 Oct CHI IND 05:05 PM China PR vs India
13 Oct UZB KOR 08:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR
14 Oct TRI THA 04:30 PM Trinidad and Tobago vs Thailand
14 Oct SCO POR 09:30 PM Scotland vs Portugal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us