×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs China: Stephen Constantine's men hold Red Dragons goalless with gritty show

Press Release
NEWS
News
263   //    13 Oct 2018, 20:10 IST

Jeje Lalpekhlua of India in action against China during their international friendly on Saturday (Image: ISL)
Jeje Lalpekhlua of India in action against China during their international friendly on Saturday (Image: ISL)

A stubborn performance from India saw them hold favourites China to a creditable 0-0 draw in an international friendly at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre, Suzhou, on Saturday. 

The 76th-ranked side just could not find a way past the defiant defence that India put up and had to settle for a draw. This was the 18th encounter between the two teams, and even though India has never tasted success, this clash played for the first time in Chinese soil, should be encouraging.

AS IT HAPPENED

Stephen Constantine named Jeje Lalpekhlua and Sunil Chhetri in attack while Anirudh Thapa and Pronay Halder were deployed in midfield

China started with Yu Dabao and Gao Lin up front and they were in the thick of action right from the outset. Marcello Lippi’s team dominated possession and tried to attack from the wings while India tried to stay compact. 

India did force a save from the Chinese custodian Yan Junling in the 10th minute. Thapa played in Kotal down the right whose rasping shot was palmed away by the goalkeeper. At the other end, Gao Lin rose the highest in the box before heading a cross straight to the goalkeeper who held on. 

A few minutes later, Gao Lin was played through on a swift counter but his shot was saved brilliantly by Gurpreet, who came out and stuck out his leg to deflect the shot. 


Though China enjoyed the lion’s share of possession, they were unable to fashion a clear-cut opportunity as India held fort well. 

After the break, China made a flurry of substitutions and started the half brightly. Two minutes into the half, Gurpreet foiled Wu Xi from a tight angle before the woodwork came to India’s rescue. 

Xiao Zhi broke away down the right flank before squaring the ball for Gao Lin who smashed his shot against the crossbar, much to the dismay of the home crowd. 

China would end up cursing the crossbar once again in the 71st minute. A cross from the right wing was chested down for Wu Lei by Gao Lin and his volley from close-range thudded back off the horizontal. 


There would be no way past a resolute Indian defence for the Chinese forwards. Gurpreet pulled off a diving save off a header from Xiao Zhi before Jhingan, Anas and co. were involved in a goalline tussle to prevent the Chinese from going ahead. 

India’s defensive organisation was impressive as Sandesh Jhingan, dispensing his duties as the captain, shone through with his leadership. His partner in central defence, Subhasish Bose, was equally good as the duo marshalled their area well, limiting the chances the Chinese forwards were afforded. 

Gurpreet was also an inspirational figure behind them as he pulled off exceptional saves and interceptions throughout the game as China, placed 21 spots above India in the FIFA rankings, found the going tough in the final third. 

In fact, India could have pulled off a win had Farukh Chowdhury, who did well to create a chance for himself late on, got a proper shot away. India didn’t get a win in the end but Constantine would be pleased with this famous draw away in China.

Topics you might be interested in:
International Friendlies 2018 Indian National Football team China Football Sunil Chhetri Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Stephen Constantine Friendlies Indian Football
Press Release
NEWS
India vs China international friendly: India Team,...
RELATED STORY
India vs China - Preview, Predicted XI, When and Where to...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Coach Stephen Constantine announces...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: It's a friendly for the world, not for...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: 5 historic matches between the two...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Defeating them is tough, but not...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Know your opponent - China's FIFA...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: 5 youngsters from SAFF Cup squad who...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: 5 questionable call-ups by Stephen...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Defence cannot cave in, says Pritam Kotal...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
October - Week 2
FT IND MYA
3 - 0
 Indonesia vs Myanmar
FT ALB JOR
0 - 0
 Albania vs Jordan
FT ITA UKR
1 - 1
 Italy vs Ukraine
FT HON THA
0 - 1
 Hong Kong vs Thailand
FT UAE HON
1 - 1
 UAE vs Honduras
FT KUW LEB
1 - 0
 Kuwait vs Lebanon
FT BAH SYR
0 - 1
 Bahrain vs Syria
FT TUR BOS
0 - 0
 Turkey vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
FT IRA ARG
0 - 4
 Iraq vs Argentina
FT WAL SPA
1 - 4
 Wales vs Spain
FT FRA ICE
2 - 2
 France vs Iceland
FT UNI COL
2 - 4
 United States vs Colombia
FT MEX COS
3 - 2
 Mexico vs Costa Rica
FT JAP PAN
3 - 0
 Japan vs Panama
FT KOR URU
2 - 1
 Korea Republic vs Uruguay
FT SRI MAL
1 - 4
 Sri Lanka vs Malaysia
FT CAM TIM
2 - 2
 Cambodia vs Timor-Leste
FT SIN MON
2 - 0
 Singapore vs Mongolia
FT QAT ECU
4 - 3
 Qatar vs Ecuador
FT SAU BRA
0 - 2
 Saudi Arabia vs Brazil
FT PER CHI
3 - 0
 Peru vs Chile
FT MYA BOL
0 - 3
 Myanmar vs Bolivia
FT CHI IND
0 - 0
 China PR vs India
Today UZB KOR 07:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR
Today PHI OMA 09:00 PM Philippines vs Oman
Tomorrow TRI THA 04:30 PM Trinidad and Tobago vs Thailand
Tomorrow SCO POR 09:30 PM Scotland vs Portugal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us