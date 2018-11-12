India vs Jordan: 5 I-League players who should have been called up

After facing China in an international friendly, the Indian national football team will go up against Jordan at the King Abdullah II International Stadium on 17th November. In less than a week, we will witness history when the senior teams of both the countries will face each other in a first-ever international friendly between the nations.

Stephen Constantine and his staff have announced the 30-man preliminary squad to face the middle eastern nation. While the squad includes a lot of regular names like Gurpreet Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Jeje Lalpekhlua but surprisingly, it includes only one player from the I-League.

With the commercial success of Indian Super League, most of the top players have moved to the cash-rich league. But, as in many other countries, a dearth of young talent is still hidden, waiting to be discovered in the less successful lower tiers.

#1 Lalchhawnkima

Lalchhawnkima

Lalchhawnkima has had a mysterious career graph in which he has played for numerous ISL and I-League clubs. Before the start of the 18-19 season, Mohun Bagan came in for his services after their players Kinshuk Debnath and Arnab Mondal were snapped up by cross-town rivals ATK and East Bengal respectively.

The Mizoram-born defender has seamlessly slotted into the Mohun Bagan starting XI forming a centre-back partnership with Kingsley. They have kept 1 clean sheet in 3 matches so far. Also, he has already opened his goal-scoring account for Mohun Bagan against his former club Aizawl FC.

If the 27-year old was part of a big ISL club, he would have been part of that 30-man preliminary squad to face Jordan.

#2 Manoj Mohammad

Manoj Mohammad was promoted from the East Bengal academy to the first team before the start of the 18-19 season. After impressing in the Calcutta Football League, surprisingly, Manoj started East Bengal's first match against NEROCA.

Manoj was instrumental in helping his team keep a clean sheet on his I-League debut. The 19-year old provided a goal-line clearance in the 22nd minute of the match. Also, he played a pivotal role in the first goal as his long-throw was misjudged by NEROCA defensive unit and East Bengal's Enrique Esqueda scored the goal.

The 19-year old is just starting out, the whole nation will be pinning their hopes on him becoming a world-class defender.

