India vs Jordan: 7 stars who have faded from the national team reckoning

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 30 // 16 Nov 2018, 07:46 IST

Not everyone can wear the Blue jersey forever

India will take on Jordan on November 17th at the King Abdullah Stadium II in Amman. As usual, Stephen Constantine has left out many deserving candidates and has stuck to the same players and formula. However, that has not always been the case.

The Englishman has shown the doors to some players due to their poor form and injuries and their replacements took it with both the hands. These players were once a pivotal part of the senior team, but now they have petered out to oblivion.

Without any further ado, here are 7 stars who have faded from the national team reckoning:

#7 Eugeneson Lyngdoh

It is unlikely that the former BFC midfielder can make it to the Indian squad for Asian Cup

Stephen Constantine wanted to change the style and philosophy of the Indian team the moment he took charge. He did so by handing Eugeneson a debut for the national team against Nepal in the World Cup Qualifiers. The attacking midfielder went on to make 17 appearances for India, albeit not scoring a single goal.

However, an untimely injury in a match against Jamshedpur FC in the fourth season of Hero ISL fissured the Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) of his left knee. He was on crutches for two months and was ruled out of the entire season.

Constantine continuously looked for his replacement in the crucial position and settled for Mohammad Rafique for once. However, owing to his poor performance, he was downgraded and Anirudh Thapa made the position his home since the Intercontinental Cup.

One does feel bad for the 2015 AIFF Player of the Year as he was the joint-costliest Indian player of the 2017-18 Indian Super League. This season, he has just played 20 minutes of football for ATK.

