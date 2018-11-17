India vs Jordan: Friendly could be cancelled

Balwant Singh (right) and Manvir Singh of the Indian national football team at the Kuwait International Airport (Image: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

India's friendly against Jordan, to be played in Amman on Saturday, November 17 at 10.30 pm IST, may be called off owing to various issues that arose after flash floods in the Middle-East.

The Indian national team players left for Jordan in two groups via Kuwait - one plane had seven players and the other 15 along with the coach. The first batch reached Kuwait and were stuck there for more than 24 hours as the government had suspended air route because of the floods. The other flight was diverted to Doha and those players managed to reach Amman on Friday morning.

The players who were waiting for their flight from Kuwait managed to reach Amman only at 7.30 pm IST after a long delay at the Kuwait International Airport.

The seven members comprised India's forward line Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Udanta Singh and Halicharan Narzary among others.

India coach Stephen Constantine already had to cancel a practice session on Friday, a day before the match, as his full team wasn't even available.

There's no option of rescheduling the game as Jordan have to play against Saudi Arabia only two days later.

If India do take the field against Jordan, then they will have to play the game without any practice - something that Constantine doesn't want to do.

But the entire exercise of travelling all the way from India and surviving through that ordeal of a long delay in Kuwait will go to waste. The Jordan FA, in a tweet, said it would be donating the money generated through ticket sales towards the country's flood relief programme.

An official confirmation is awaited and it appears that the Jordan Football Association will take the call on Saturday morning. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) can voice their concern about the situation of its players and request the game to be abandoned. The AIFF is in constant touch with the Jordan FA and is backing its players.

The game is seen as a preparatory test for India ahead of their 2019 Asian Cup campaign in UAE. They held China goalless in Suzhou last month and are not scheduled to play another friendly in this international window.

If this game is cancelled, then India will have the experience of playing only two friendlies before the Asian Cup. Apart from the China game, they are scheduled to play Oman next month.