×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

India vs. Jordan International Friendly: Defensive woes for the Blue Tigers

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Feature
90   //    12 Nov 2018, 13:00 IST

The Indian defense was lucky to get away with a draw, but will that continue against Jordan?
The Indian defense was lucky to get away with a draw, but will that continue against Jordan?

India eked out a 0-0 draw against China at their own den in their last international friendly. Usually, if a side manages to maintain a clean sheet against a higher ranked opponent, the pundits and fans heap their praise on the side's defensive unit. However, the same cannot be said about the Blue Tigers as they were lucky more than anything else.

But, can India ride on that luck against Jordan? Here are some worrying signs why the Indian defense shouldn't be proud of themselves.

China's profligacy in front of goal

China wasted a lot of opportunities against India despite dominating the match
China wasted a lot of opportunities against India despite dominating the match

One worrying problem with which Chinese coach Marcelo Lippi entered the historic encounter was the ineffective replication of the form of their strikers in international matches. Gao Lin and Wu Lei performed terrifically for their respective clubs in the Chinese Super League but miscued the opportunities in the national colours. Sadly for them, that problem couldn't be solved.

China could have taken the lead at the 7th minute itself when Wu Xi cut in a brilliant through ball for the strikers, but Yu Dabao and Wu Lei let it for each other and Narayan Das cleared the ball.

China was denied by the crossbar twice, first in the 50th minute and second in the 70th minute. Gao Lin received a low-cross from the right wing, but the unmarked striker hit the top of the roof instead. Wu Lei's powerful half-volley after receiving a cross from Xiao Zhi had the same story as well.

At the 77th minute, the Indian defenders crowded the goal line with their bodies after Gurpreet was down. The Chinese strikers looked confused in the melee and India initiated a counter-attack.

Gurpreet's heroics under the bar

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu bailed India out against China
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu bailed India out against China

Even with all these missed chances, China could have broken the deadlock multiple times. However, one man stood between them and destiny- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Gurpreet came into action at the 24th minute when Jhingan and Subhasish failed to clear a long ball from Wang Tong and after a neat spell of passing in the final third, the ball fell towards Gao Lin. However, the Indian custodian positioned himself perfectly and thwarted the ball with his leg.

Xiao Jhi towered above his marker Anas at the 75th minute from a Yu Hanchao corner. The ball was heading goalwards, and if it were any other goalkeeper other than Gurpreet, it would have found the back of the net.

The Bengaluru FC custodian stood tall again at the dying embers of the game when he produced two back-to-back saves as the Indian defenders were caught ball-watching.

What do the Indian defenders need to get right if they are to stand a chance against Jordan?

Sandesh Jhingan and his comrades will have to pull up their socks if they want to keep a clean sheet against Jordan
Sandesh Jhingan and his comrades will have to pull up their socks if they want to keep a clean sheet against Jordan

One important aspect in which the Indian defenders need to improve is their marking. Just to maintain a linear back-line, they let off space behind it and unmarked Chinese players pounced on it. Anas's introduction to the game didn't help the Blue Tigers either as he couldn't reduce the pace of the game.

Apart from marking, another aspect which India needs to improve is aerial balls. The Blue Tigers didn't win a single aerial ball in the second half and China floated the ball from left, right, and center. This weakness of Sandesh and Anas was even seen in the recent game between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa.

Coro just sauntered past Anas and Jhingan to head home Ahmed Jahouh's cross. Anas did arrive to challenge Coro, but he was a second or two late and it cost them dearly. Manvir Singh's goal in the second half was a combination of poor marking and lack of aerial domination. Hugo Boumous whipped in a cross from the corner and Manvir jogged in the space between Anas and Jhingan to head home the ball.

The Indian defense has always struggled against West-Asian countries. They cannot be complacent against Jordan as Baha Faisal, who scored against Croatia, would punish them.

Topics you might be interested in:
International Friendlies 2018 Indian National Football team Anas Edathodika Sandesh Jhingan Indian Football
Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
18 year old. Silent observer of the beautiful game. Real fan of an unreal sport. A Proud Indian!!! Can be reached at kunduabhishek562@gmail.com
India vs China - Preview, Predicted XI, When and Where to...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Defeating them is tough, but not...
RELATED STORY
Constantine Announces List of 30 Probables for India's...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Draw bodes well for Blue Tigers ahead of...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: 5 historic matches between the two...
RELATED STORY
India vs China international friendly: India Team,...
RELATED STORY
Indian national football team to play Jordan in a...
RELATED STORY
India 0 - 0 China: 5 takeaways from the game
RELATED STORY
India vs China: Know your opponent - China's FIFA...
RELATED STORY
India vs China: 5 youngsters from SAFF Cup squad who...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
November - Week 3
14 Nov SWI QAT 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Qatar
15 Nov IRA TRI 05:30 AM Iran vs Trinidad and Tobago
15 Nov KUW BAH 05:30 AM Kuwait vs Bahrain
15 Nov PAK PAL 05:30 AM Pakistan vs Palestine
15 Nov UZB LEB 03:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Lebanon
15 Nov POL CZE 10:30 PM Poland vs Czech Republic
15 Nov ISR GUA 11:45 PM Israel vs Guatemala
16 Nov GER RUS 01:15 AM Germany vs Russia
16 Nov REP NOR 01:15 AM Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland
16 Nov ENG UNI 01:30 AM England vs United States
16 Nov OMA SYR 05:30 AM Oman vs Syria
16 Nov PER ECU 07:00 AM Peru vs Ecuador
16 Nov JAP VEN 04:00 PM Japan vs Venezuela
16 Nov UAE BOL 07:55 PM UAE vs Bolivia
16 Nov SAU YEM 10:00 PM Saudi Arabia vs Yemen
17 Nov BRA URU 01:30 AM Brazil vs Uruguay
17 Nov ARG MEX 05:30 AM Argentina vs Mexico
17 Nov CHI COS 05:45 AM Chile vs Costa Rica
17 Nov HON PAN 07:30 AM Honduras vs Panama
17 Nov AUS KOR 02:20 PM Australia vs Korea Republic
17 Nov JOR IND 09:30 PM Jordan vs India
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us