India vs Oman: Know your opponent - Oman's FIFA Ranking, Manager, Formation and Players to watch out for

Omani players and staff celebrate after lifting the Arabian Gulf Cup in January 2018

The next edition of Asia's biggest football tournament -- The Asian Cup -- is inching closer and closer. No team is leaving any room for preparation. Many of the Indian players were engaged in the ongoing season of either Indian Super League or the I-League. In the last two FIFA international breaks, the Blue Tigers locked horns with China and Jordan.

While Constantine's boys managed a 0-0 stalemate against the Red Dragons in October, they suffered a 1-2 loss to Jordan in November.

Now, Sunil Chhetri & Co will be going up against Oman in their next International friendly, which is scheduled to be played on December 27. While most will know what the likely Indian squad will be for the match, how much does one know about Oman?

Both India and Oman were placed in Pot 3 during draws of the 2019 Asian Cup. Group A of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup consists of host UAE, Thailand, India, and Bahrain. Meanwhile, Oman are placed in Group F along with Japan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. The Omani team reached the finals of the coveted tournament after finishing top of Group D in the Third Round of the qualification stage.

In this article, we will be telling you all you need to know about India's next opponents in the International friendly, Oman.

Rank

According to the latest FIFA Rankings, Oman are ranked 82nd between Lebanon and Zambia. The Blue Tigers, in comparison, are at 97.

Oman's Coach: Pim Verbeek

Pim Verbeek

Peter Tim Verbeek or simply Pim Verbeek is currently in charge of the Omani team. The veteran Dutchman has a lot of experience in managing teams. He started his career as the Assistant Manager of DS'79 (now known as FC Dordrecht) in 1981/82. His first full-time managerial role was with GVV Unitas in 1984.

The 62-year-old was made the Manager of Oman on Dec 14, 2016, and he has been there with them ever since. In the 24 matches Oman have played under him, they have won 15, drew 7, and lost only 2 -- a fantastic record indeed.

Pim's tactics are usually slow and steady build up. The team builds from the back, plays a passing game, and generally plays slow tempo. Well, these certainly seem to have worked so far as the team has performed brilliantly under him. The manager already brought glory to the nation as he led the team to the title of the 23rd Arabian Gulf Cup earlier this year. He will be leaving no stone unturned to ensure that his team gives it their all at the Asian Cup.

The coach -- who has extended his contract with Oman till 2020 -- has high expectations from the team and hopes to lead Oman to participate in the World Cup eventually.

4-2-3-1 is Pim's preferred type of formation but he is also known to you 4-4-2 on certain occasions depending upon the opposition.

Performances in the recent past?

Here are Oman's results in their previous 10 matches:

- Defeated Tajikistan 1-0 on 16 December, 2018

- Defeated Tajikistan 2-1 on 13 December, 2018

- Defeated Bahrain 2-1 on 19 November, 2018

- Drew 1-1 with Syria on 16 November, 2018

- Drew 0-0 with Ecuador on 16 October, 2018

- Drew 1-1 with the Philippines on 13 October, 2018

- Drew 0-0 with Jordan on 11 September, 2018

- Drew 0-0 with Lebanon on 9 September, 2018

- Defeated Palestine 1-0 on 27 March 2018

- Defeated UAE 5-4 (on Penalties) on 5 January, 2018

