Indian Football: 3 Puzzling omissions from the Indian squad

Jobby Justin failed to make the final cut

Newly appointed Indian football team coach Igor Stimac will face his first real test when the team take the field in the first match of the Kings Cup, against Curacao on June 5.

Winning the trust of the interviewers with his detailed presentation, Stimac wasted no time and started his job. He called up as many as 37 players for the national camp, including those who were repeatedly neglected in the previous regime.

However, as the squad was trimmed to 23, criticisms followed. The exclusion of some players surprised many and they expressed their anger through social media.

Sportskeeda picks out three players who were excluded from the final list:

#3 Jobby Justin

Former India coach Stephen Constantine faced the ire of the fans and pundits for not picking Jobby Justin in the Asian Cup. Given the form that Justin were in during that time, it was not automatic choice.

But Constantine, during his tenure, have always made tough choice which baffled many.

So, when Igor Stimac came in as Constantine’s successor in the Indian football team, Justin found a ray of hope. When he was interviewed for the job, Stimac made a detailed presentation of all the players who he wanted to pick. Justin found his name on the list quite deservingly.

He was picked up for the national camp after Stimac took over and the Keralite justified his talent after first few days of practice. However, he could make it to the final 23 footballer who flew to Thailand to play the Kings Cup.

Though the time has not come to criticise the Croatian coach, it is the most puzzling decision that he has made since his appointment. The inclusion of Manvir Singh in the Kings Cup squad doesn’t at all justify the vision of the coach.

East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez praised his ward after Justin produced a magnificent performance against Mohun Bagan last year. Menendez went on to say that ‘Justin should play in the national team’ as it would benefit the team.

Justin is dynamic footballer with a consistent goal scoring ability. When he is not in a position to score, he could provide a perfect assist for his teammates. He has skills, determinations and hard working mentality that would have helped the team immensely.

The Keralite shouldn’t lose his heart and wait for the next opportunity.

