Indian Football: 3 Takeaways from Igor Stimac's first address as the new head coach

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
130   //    25 May 2019, 01:26 IST

Igor Stimac addressed the media for the first time as the new head coach of the Indian football team
Igor Stimac addressed the media for the first time as the new head coach of the Indian football team

Two weeks after his appointment as the new head coach of the Indian football team, Igor Stimac addressed the media for the first time at a press conference in New Delhi alongside Technical Director Doru Isac. The Croatian is training the Indian national football team in the capital, which is set to take the field at the King's Cup in Thailand.

Unlike his predecessor Stephen Constantine, Stimac didn't stall the media's questions and was very to the point while answering. He, however, praised the Englishman for taking the country's FIFA rankings from 173 to 97.

Apart from his appraisal, there were many other noteworthy things from the press conference. Here are the three takeaways.

#3 Teams not to go with the defensive approach while playing

Stephen Constantine was criticized vehemently for playing a defensive game
Stephen Constantine was criticized vehemently for playing a defensive game

Stephen Constantine's plans to play a defense-oriented game attracted a lot of haters and as a defender in his playing days, it was believed that Igor Stimac would deploy the same playing style.

However, the 2002 FIFA U-17 World Cup player denied those claims and said that he would like to have more options than that. Stimac believed that Constantine was forced to play the defensive game as his players were more suited to it.

But, he would go into the game with a Plan A, Plan B, and a Plan C. Stimac would also want his team to be flexible enough to transition from one playing style to another although he told that results would not come straightaway.

After understanding his staff, players, the people from the AIFF more thoroughly who are very supportive.

Doru Isac added that a national game model needs to be implemented. It should not be more attacking or defending. He wanted a synchronized and balanced playing style which every team deploys in modern football. So, while a team is attacking, they should think of the defense and while defending, they should think of the attack.


Indian National Football team Sunil Chhetri Sandesh Jhingan Indian Football Igor Stimac
