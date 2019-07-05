×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian football: 5 players who could become regulars under Igor Stimac

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
863   //    05 Jul 2019, 13:00 IST

Stimac and his Indian team
Stimac and his Indian team

After the third-place finish in the Kings Cup invitational tournament in Thailand a month ago, India will embark on a new journey under Igor Stimac, this time at home, in the Hero Intercontinental Cup, starting on Sunday.

India will play the opener against Tajikistan, who are ranked 19 places below them. It will be the second major tournament under new coach Stimac and it will provide an opportunity for the youngsters of the team to showcase their talent once again.

Most of the players who impressed in the Kings Cup are there in the team and have a ‘new’ face in Anas Edathodika, who retired after India’s disappointing ouster at the Asian Cup.

Stimac has earlier promised to give the young players more chance to build their confidence. On that note, Sportskeeda looks at the five players who could become regulars in this Indian team:

#5 Adil Khan

Adil came out with flying colours against Thailand
Adil came out with flying colours against Thailand

The Indian team that conceded three goals within a span of 18 minutes against Curacao in the Kings Cup opener proved that something was not right. The presence of a strong central defender was imminent as Rahul Bheke witnessed a horrendous time playing in that position in his debut match for India.

Adil Khan, who returned to the Indian team after a long gap, was deployed in that role in the very next match against Thailand and without a doubt, he came out with flying colours. Not only did he save the day for India, he also assisted the only goal of the match. His performance earned him the player of the match award.

The FC Pune City player would be raring to go in the upcoming Hero Intercontinental Cup. The date happens to be his birthday and Adil would want to cement his place in the Indian team.

However, Anas Edathodika, who hung up his boots after India’s shocking exit from Asian Cup in January, has come out of his retirement to join the national camp. He has since been practicing with the team and may get an opportunity in the starting line-up if coach Igor Stimac considers him to be fit.

In that case, there is a chance Adil will be deployed as defensive midfielder, a position that he occupies for his team FC Pune City. Adil’s ability to block the attackers and provide useful passes might come into consideration.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Intercontinental Cup 2019 Indian National Football team Adil Khan Rahul Bheke Indian Football
Advertisement
Indian Football: Coach Igor Stimac announces probables' list - Rahul Bheke, Soosairaj, Jobby Justin make cut
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: We need to concentrate on improving ball possession: Igor Stimac
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Biggest Challenge for Igor Stimac is finding next Sunil Chhetri, says Former India Assistant Coach Stanley Rozario
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Players praise Igor Stimac's 24x7 fitness regime which allows them to 'join camp fitter'
RELATED STORY
Indian Football News: Intercontinental Cup Teams, Date, Venue revealed
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: 5 Youngsters who could make their debut under new coach Igor Stimac
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Ahmedabad’s TransStadia Arena to host Intercontinental Cup matches
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: 3 Deserving Players who could be called up for national team by new coach Igor Stimac
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Intercontinental Cup - Know your opponents
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2019: India announce 35-man preliminary squad; Anas Edathodika comes out of retirement
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Group Stage
07 Jul IND TAJ 08:00 PM India vs Tajikistan
08 Jul SYR KOR 08:00 PM Syria vs Korea DPR
10 Jul TAJ SYR 08:00 PM Tajikistan vs Syria
13 Jul IND KOR 08:00 PM India vs Korea DPR
15 Jul KOR TAJ 08:00 PM Korea DPR vs Tajikistan
16 Jul IND SYR 08:00 PM India vs Syria
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Womens World Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us