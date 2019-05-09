×
Indian Football: Anju Tamang scores fastest goal in Indian Women's League in just 14 seconds for Gokulam Kerala

Aravind Suchindran
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
31   //    09 May 2019, 17:33 IST

Anju Tamang, Gokulam Kerala striker
Anju Tamang, Gokulam Kerala striker

Indian striker Anju Tamang scripted history by scoring one of the fastest goals in the top flight of Indian football in just 14 seconds.

India international Tamang, playing for Gokulam Kerala FC, found the back of the net in the 14th second against Central SSB (Bengal) during their Indian Women's League match in Ludhiana on Thursday, May 9.

After the kick-off by SSB, Tamang intercepted a poor forward pass by an SSB defender, played a one-two with teammate Ranjana Chanu to receive the ball inside the box and slot it past Manju for the goal.

While Japanese attacker Katsumi Yusa struck the fastest goal in the I-League playing for NEROCA FC against Churchill Brothers, Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) against Kerala Blasters in the 2017/18 season after 23 seconds.

The fastest goal scored in Indian football so far is by IM Vijayan, who scored a peach of a goal in just 12 seconds against Bhutan in the South Asian Games in September 1999.

The Indian Women's League, in its third edition, is seeing a lot of exciting action, mostly due to the mismatch between the teams.

On Wednesday, Bala Devi of Manipur Police scored seven goals in a 10-0 rout of SAI-STC Cuttack. Bala hit four in the first half and three in the second with Rinaroy Devi also getting a brace. Daya Devi scored the other goal for Manipur Police.

Against SSB on Thursday, Gokulam Kerala took a 2-0 lead going into the break with Anita Rawat converting the second after a cross by Sanju.

GKFC are making waves in the IWL, having signed India internationals Dalima Chhibber, Tamang, Sanju and two others in their squad. The trio has performed well for Gokulam, who are one of the favourites to win the Indian Women's League.

GKFC Technical Director Bino George had earlier said that “sheer passion” has driven the club management to set up a women's team. 

“Our management is very passionate about developing football. By football I don’t just mean men’s, but women’s football as well. We are the only club amongst all Hero I-League, and Hero ISL teams to have a women’s team. That just goes to show how serious we are,” Bino told the AIFF.

The Nepalis too are lighting up the IWL. Sabitra Bhandari and Anita Bisnet, playing for Sethu FC, have led them to two victories in two games.

