Indian Football: "Can't mess with my national team call-up," says Rahul Bheke as squad begins training for King's Cup

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
News
325   //    21 May 2019, 19:18 IST

Igor Stimac with the Indian national football team in New Delhi on Tuesday
Igor Stimac with the Indian national football team in New Delhi on Tuesday

NEW DELHI: The Indian National Team had its first practice session under newly-appointed Croatian Head Coach Igor Stimac at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi today (May 21, 2019).

The squad has assembled to prepare for the forthcoming King's Cup in Thailand. The King’s Cup is slated for be held in Buriram on June 5 when the Blue Tigers take on Curacao in their first match.

The former Croatia national team manager wasted little time in formalities and got right into the thick of action aiming to lead the Blue Tigers on an upward surge after inspiring performances in the AFC Asian Cup earlier this year.

Speaking on the side-lines of the practice session, Rahul Bheke, who got his maiden National Team call-up said: “The coach greeted everyone with a Namaste and shared his plans about Indian Football.”

He further explained: “As a team, the coach wants us to play together as a unit and if we have to be one of the best teams in Asia, we have to think big and follow our dreams.”

“He is very much positive about the growth of Indian Football and wants to take us further into being one of the best team in Asia,” he added.

Stimac had the squad take up some fitness tests on the opening day.

Besides Bheke, Brandon Fernandes, who also got a call up for the first time since 2015, stated: “I was training a bit in the off-season. But now I am here and I want to give my cent percent in every session.”

Lauding the experience of Stimac, who was part of the Croatia team in the 1998 World Cup where they finished third, Brandon said: “He is a very experienced coach and can do great things for this country. His plans and goal is to improve us and I feel that it was a good choice to appoint him.”

“I will be taking it day by day. My first target is to get into the final list for the King’s Cup. So right now I am focussing on that,” Brandon maintained.

Bheke signed off: “This is a chance which I can’t afford to blow up. I will give my best in the camp.”

Brandon nodded.

Tags:
International Friendlies 2019 Indian National Football team Brandon Fernandes Rahul Bheke Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF) Igor Stimac
