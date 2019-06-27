Indian Football: Chennai City FC receive I-League winning prize money three and a half months after their triumph

Chennai City FC won their maiden I-League last season

I-League champions Chennai City FC have finally received the prize money of ₹1 crore after more than three months passed since they were crowned champions. The club official has written a letter of appreciation to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) after they were paid their dues on Thursday.

This came as a quick response after the club had sent a letter to the AIFF regarding the future of the I-League. The team from South India lifted the coveted trophy after defeating Minerva Punjab FC 3-1 on the final matchday back on March 9.

Official Letter from CCFC to @IndianFootball mailed on 27th June 2019 (Today). #CCFC 🧡 pic.twitter.com/7tzJJoCtRW — Chennai City FC🏆 (@ChennaiCityFC) June 27, 2019

Just a couple of days ago, the club had written a letter to the AIFF requesting an invitation to their Executive Committee meeting to be held on July 3, either collectively (I-League clubs) or individually as the current champions of the I-League. In that letter, the club also mentioned that they were still awaiting the prize money following their league win.

Chennai City FC clinched their maiden I-League title in the 2018-19 edition with a phenomenal performance throughout. It was a remarkable turnaround for the team which finished at the 8th position in the 2017-18 edition.

The lion’s share of the credit goes to their Singaporean tactician Akbar Nawas who assembled a talented crew to pull off an impossible coup. With the championship, they have earned a berth in the AFC Champions League preliminary rounds.

Inspite of a speedy reaction regarding the prize money-related issue, the AIFF is yet to give a word on whether Chennai City FC will be allowed to take a part in the Executive Committee meeting.

According to reports, the apex body is all set to announce the Indian Super League as the top league of the country in the proposed meeting, replacing the I-League from its position. Chennai City FC has requested the AIFF to discuss the matter with them and safeguard the interests of the I-League clubs.