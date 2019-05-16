Indian Football: Coach Igor Stimac announces probables' list - Rahul Bheke, Soosairaj, Jobby Justin make cut

Indian Football Team

NEW DELHI, 16th May 2019: Indian National Team Head Coach Igor Stimac has announced a list of 37 probables for India’s preparatory camp for the Kings Cup slated to be held in Buriram, Thailand from June 5-8, 2019.

The preparatory camp will be held in New Delhi from May 20.

Speaking to The AIFF, Stimac said: “I respected the choice of the squad which represented India in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019.

"The rest of the players have been added post my research watching Hero I-League and Hero ISL matches. I found some players quite interesting, and have summoned them to the camp.”

“I congratulate all the players, and wish them good luck,” he added. “I am eagerly waiting to land in New Delhi, and get on the task immediately. I have always cherished new challenges, and I am looking forward to coaching the Blue Tigers.”

Striker Jeje Lalpekhlua who is likely to be operated in the third week of May wasn’t considered for the camp, as was a host of other players like Halicharan Narzary (knee injury), Mandar Rao Desai (hamstring injury), Ashique Kuruniyan (knee injury), Narender Gehlot (knee injury), and Jerry Lalrinzuala.

The Kings Cup will be followed by the Hero Intercontinental Cup in July.

List of 37 Probables stay as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das.

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Bikramjit Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Germanpreet Singh, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Redeem Tlang, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nandha Kumar, Komal Thatal, Michael Soosairaj.

FORWARDS: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.