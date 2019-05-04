Indian Football: Gokulam Kerala enters into partnership with Football Plus to establish international academy

Gokulam Kerala Football Club entered into a partnership with Football Plus, a professional soccer academy based in Chennai. With this partnership, Gokulam will be forming a Gokulam International Soccer Academy (GISA) in Vadakara. The academy will be operating from the Gokulam Public School situated in Vadakara.

The partnership between Gokulam Kerala Football Club and Football Plus aims to upgrade the already existing soccer academy at the Gokulam Public school in Vadakara to international standards by incorporating a very relevant football curriculum that is followed by various LaLiga football clubs.

GISA will also have coaching staff from Spain to train the children. A one-month exposure tour to Spain for the academy cadets is another highlight of the programme.

“It is a small step forward for the club, but a giant leap for development of football in Kerala.” said Dr. B Ashok Kumar, CEO of the club.

“We are excited to partner with Gokulam Kerala Football Club, which is already a big name in Kerala, we hope to bring our expertise to accelerate the development of football by introducing the latest European technology and training methods through this Gokulam International Soccer Academy.” said Mr. David Anand, Chairman and Founder, Football Plus.

Gokulam Kerala Football Club:

Gokulam Kerala Football Club is the only club from Kerala participating in the I-league. The club is also involved heavily in grassroots and youth football in the state. Since its inception in 2017, the club’s various age group teams have been participating in national level leagues organized by the All India Football Federation and the academy leagues organized by Kerala Football Association. With soccer schools operating in all the Gokulam Public schools and camps conducted across the state, the club has been in forefront developing the sport in Kerala.

Football Plus:

Football Plus is a professional soccer academy, which is based in Chennai Tamil Nadu, accredited to the All India Football Federation. We emphasis on grassroots & Youth football development across Tamil Nadu aimed to provide early footballing foundation to kids.

Football Plus started its mission as a grassroots football initiative and evolved into a football club with specialized coaching modules and caters to 400+ children between age of 8 to 22. The staffs are highly committed and professional.

For more information on enrolment to GISA, contact +91-9884050304