Indian Football: Igor Stimac releases six players from camp

Igor Stimac now has 31 players in the camp, to cut down to 23

Indian National Team head coach Igor Stimac today announced that six players would be released from the National Camp that was preparing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Stimac, who had addressed the media on Friday, had said that the squad would be trimmed down in a couple of days, before naming a 23-man squad before the team left for Thailand on June 1.

Sumeet Passi, Nandhakumar Sekar, Redeem Tlang, Bikramjit Singh, Germanpreet Singh and Vishal Kaith were released from the squad, which means that Kamaljit Singh could be in line to make his debut for India in the tournament in Thailand, considering that there are only two other goalkeepers in the squad - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Amrinder Singh.

Passi, who had been a fixture in Stephen Constantine's India squads, has now been omitted from the list, which means that there are now 5 strikers in the 31 players that remain.

Youngsters Amarjit Singh, Anwar Ali and Komal Thatal seem to have impressed Stimac in the camp as well, as all three remain for the final stages, where the Croatian promised tactical work to be done.

Stimac, who had concerns over the personnel in defence, has not cut a single defender from the initial 37-man squad that he had named.

Apart from Kamaljit, Rahul Bheke, Brandon Fernandes and Jobby Justin remain in line for their India debut, when the Blue Tigers face Curacao in their King's Cup opener on June 5.

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Dhanpal Ganesh, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Komal Thatal, Michael Soosairaj

FORWARDS: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh