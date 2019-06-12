Indian Football: I'm always optimistic, says Robin Singh as he eyes National Team recall

Robin Singh says he has some unfinished business with the Indian National Team

"Even when Stephen Constantine said thank you for your services, I said see you soon, I'll be back," India striker Robin Singh said in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, as he looks to work his way back into the Indian National Football Team.

Robin, who plays for FC Pune City in the ISL, said he was personally looking forward to impressing coach Igor Stimac, even if had been called up for the camp for the Intercontinental Cup, but said that the hardwork wouldn't stop even though he wasn't picked in Stimac's 35-man preliminary squad, for the camp in Mumbai.

Robin said it gave him even more motivation that Stimac has given deserving players the chance to show their wares in national colours. The likes of Brandon Fernandes, Rahul Bheke, Raynier Fernandes and Amarjit Singh were all called up the national team for the first ever time, when Stimac announced the squad for the Thailand King's Cup.

"For me, the hardwork never stops. Whether I'm doing well, not doing well, I have to keep pushing myself, do my best to keep myself ready if I get the call-up," Robin said.

Robin also said that he had an immense amount of motivation throughout last season in the form of his FC Pune City team-mate Iain Hume.

"Humey and I have known each other even before Pune, and when we got the chance to play together, we lapped it up. He pushed me and I pushed him on the field. We knew there is no alternative to hardwork," Robin said.

Hume had also been supportive of Robin's case to make a comeback in national colours, after he was ignored for the King's Cup, when he waxed lyrical about the 2018-19 season that Robin managed to have.

Great to see some guys involved who were exiled for one reason or another. But not gonna lie, baffled as to how @robin_singh_23 isn’t at least in the 37 after how well he played the last 6 months! #MatterOfOpinionsTho — Iain Hume (@Humey_7) May 16, 2019

Robin said that while he felt really good that he was being supported by so many people, he also knew that the support would count for nothing if he didn't do his bit to keep trying to influence the coach's opinion of him.

He also said that it didn't matter that there was no domestic football happening right now, where he could have influenced Stimac's selections from the pitch.

"When the coach came in, he said he had watched a lot of our domestic football. And it is clear that he has, from the players he's picked. I hope he watched enough of Pune as well," Robin chuckled.

Never one to be put off by the setbacks that any football career can throw, the big striker said he was trying to be positive about his outlook of football.

"I am willing to play wherever my coaches ask me to, I think I showed that at Pune last year. See, my selection is not in my control. The things which are in my control, I will try to influence to the best of my ability. I will try to knock the door down, and beyond that, it's up to the powers that be," he said.

With the Indian team beginning their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September, Robin would hope to be in Stimac's plans by then, so that he can take care of what he calls some unfinished business with the National Team.