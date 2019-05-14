Indian Football: Intercontinental Cup - Know your opponents

Indian Football Team in action at the AFC Asian Cup

With the announcement of the Intercontinental Cup in July this year, Indian Football fans are relieved that Indian Football Team would finally be utilizing the international break efficiently.

With the official confirmation of head coach Igor Stimac's appointment still on hold, fans would see India play back to back tournaments this summer; the Thailand King's Cup in June and the Intercontinental cup in July, which is likely to be held in Ahmedabad.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed on Monday evening that Syria, along with DPR Korea and Tajikistan, would be participating in the second edition of the Intercontinental Cup, between July 7-17, 2019.

India would be determined to defend their title under the new, yet to be announced, head coach. But before that, here is a quick run-through about the opponents that India will have to face in the forthcoming Intercontinental Cup.

#3 DPR Korea

DPR Korea Football Taam

DPR Korea have enjoyed both success and defeat at the world stage. The top-most achievement for them, in this decade, has been their qualification to the FIFA World Cup in 2010, where they faced Portugal and Brazil in the group-stage.

In AFC Asian Cup, they qualified in 2011, 2015 and 2019 in this decade, but failed to leave an impact in any of them, as they couldn't go past the group-stage. To make matters worse, the Korean side failed to win a single game in the 2019 edition of the AFC Asian Cup and are currently on a four-match losing streak.

Against India, they have enjoyed a good record, having won 5 out of the 8 meetings while drawing in the other three. They also won the 1993 edition of the Nehru Cup, an International tournament organised by the AIFF.

Headed by Kim Yong-Jun, the Koreans are 20 spots below India, at 121 in the FIFA World Rankings.

