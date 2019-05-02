Indian Football: ISL winner Antonio Habas returns to ATK as head coach

Antonio Habas guided ATK to the title in the 2014 ISL season

Kolkata, May 2, 2019: Two-time ISL champions, ATK have signed Spaniard Antonio López Habas as the Head Coach for the upcoming season of Indian Super League.

Antonio López Habas has previously been successful with ATK, catapulting them to victory in the inaugural season of ISL in 2014 and taking the team to the semi-finals in 2015.

Known for his unconventional moves and aggressive style, Habas is a fan-favourite and extremely popular in the city of Kolkata.

The 61-year old Spanish coach used to play as a defender in La Liga for clubs such as Sevilla, Real Murcia and Burgos CF. He has had an extensive coaching career where he coached the Bolivian national team and appeared with them at four Copa América tournaments. Habas was also hired by Valencia CF as their Head Coach in La Liga.

“I am glad to welcome back our new Head Coach, Antonio López Habas to the ATK family. I wish him all the best to carry our two-time championship legacy forward.

"He is an exceptional manager and I am hopeful Habas will lead the way for ATK with his unique strategies and his enthusiasm, said Mr Sanjiv Goenka, Principal Owner, ATK.

“I am very proud to be the Head Coach of ATK. I have always had the feeling that I will be back to train the team. I am sure that with the support of the fans, and us working together, we will get the recognition and the results that the club deserves.

"Success will be achieved when we aspire to compete hard and add to the professional growth of the club. Many thanks to ATK for showing their confidence in me yet again," said Antonio López Habas, Head Coach, ATK.