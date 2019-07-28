Indian Football: It's the time to test ourselves, says Bibiano Fernandes

Indian U15 National Football Team

NEW DELHI: India U-15 National Team coach Bibiano Fernandes is expecting a string of "good competitive matches" in Thailand when the Blue colts travel to the ASEAN country for four preparatory matches before the AFC U-16 Championship qualifiers in September this year.

"Our objective of going there (Thailand) is to test ourselves against some quality opponents before the big test in September. The boys have been impressive so far as we have gotten some positive results of late. Now, it's the time to test ourselves and these good competitive matches would be the right platform for the boys," Fernandes said before the team leave the Indian shores for Bangkok.

The India U-15 colts are pitted to face Bangkok Glass FC on July 30 in their first match followed by three other matches against Muang Thong FC (August 4), Chonburi (August 6) and Assumption United FC (August 9) respectively.

Bibiano Fernandes rated the Thai teams highly, saying, "Two years back, we had played a couple of friendly matches against Thai clubs and they were really helpful for our preparation. They are technically very sound and we can't expect anything less than a tough competition this time too."

"Our preparation is going according to the plan. The team is shaping up well although we require fine-tuning closer to the qualifiers. A few boys who have had a good outing in the Hero Junior Youth league have joined after the exposure trip to Italy. Their inclusion has strengthened the team further," Fernandes added.

The India U-15 National Team is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Lionel Daryl, Aman Kumar Sahani, Mohit Singh Dhami.

DEFENDERS: Paogoumang Singson, Shameek Caine Vas, Ranjan Soren, Amandeep, Pritam Meetei Sorokhaibam, Halen Nongtdu, Anish Mazumder.

MIDFIELDERS: Satvik Sharma, Sibajit Singh Leimapokpam, Maheson Singh Tongbram, Aula Siba Prasad, Taison Singh Loitongbam, Ratanbi Singh Chaphamayum, Renedy Meitei Yumnam, Lalthangliana, Yoihenba Meitei Sukham.

FORWARDS: Himanshu Jangra, Sridarth Nongmeikapam, Shubho Paul, Isac Zomuanpuia.

HEAD COACH: Bibiano Fernandes.

The team's fixtures are as follows:

India U15 National Team v Bangkok Glass FC (Jul 30, 02:30 PM IST)

India U15 National Team v Muang Thong (Aug 4, 02:30 PM IST)

India U15 National Team v Chonburi (Aug 6, 02:30 PM IST)

India U15 National Team v Assumption United FC (Aug 9, 02:30 PM IST)