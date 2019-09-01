Indian Football: Mizoram Premier League season 8 to begin on September 5th

Aizawl FC will kick off their season as defending champions {Pic : Aizawl FC}

The eighth edition of the Mizoram Premier League (MPL) is all set to commence on September 5th, 2019. With a host of well-known personalities from the world of football and entertainment in attendance, the opening ceremony to be held at Lammual is expected to witness a ‘carnival atmosphere’.

The kick-off program will commence from 6:30 pm and players from all the eight clubs will be present at the kickoff for introduction and unveiling of the new kits. The program will comprise of cultural and dance items as well as performances from the state's top music artists. Besides the entertainment and cultural part, Grassroots Football Drills will be performed by Grassroots football students.

Each of the opening ceremonies of the previous seven seasons were held in indoor halls, with entry limited for the fans. This will be the first time MPL is going outdoors for the opening act.

As usual, eight clubs - Aizawl FC, Chanmari FC, Chawnpui FC, Chhinga Veng FC, Electric Veng FC, FC Venghnuai, Mizoram Police and Ramhlun North FC will battle it out on the football turf for the coveted trophy.

Just as it happened in the Independence Day Football final 2019, newly-promoted FC Venghnuai will have a chance to avenge their defeat as they lock horns with Electric Veng FC in the opening match.

Defending champions Aizawl FC will also start their season on September 6 when they take on last year’s finalist and former champions Chhinga Veng FC.

All the eight teams will have two face-offs in the league stage and the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals with the final slated for December 6, 2019.

All the Mizoram Premier League matches are scheduled to take place at Lammual. Match tickets are priced at Rs. 30/- for the league stage, Rs. 50/- for the semi-finals and Rs. 100/- for the final. Students wearing uniforms will have free entry.