×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian Football News: Intercontinental Cup Teams, Date, Venue revealed

Aravind Suchindran
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
151   //    13 May 2019, 12:56 IST

India will host the Intercontinental Cup in July (Picture for representation)
India will host the Intercontinental Cup in July (Picture for representation)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has so far remained silent on the Intercontinental Cup but the Football Federation of Tajikistan (FFT) on Monday confirmed that it is indeed playing in this tournament in July.

According to the FFT, the Intercontinental Cup will be held in Bengaluru from July 7-18 and it will feature Tajikistan, North Korea (DPR Korea) and Syria alongside the Blue Tigers in what will be the second edition (third if you count the Tri-Nations Tournament held in 2017) of this tournament.

Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019:

Teams: India, Tajikistan, Syria, North Korea

Date: July 7-18

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

The AIFF, however, did not confirm the teams or the venues when asked about the tournament.

Before the Intercontinental Cup, India are scheduled to play in the King's Cup in Thailand from June 5-8, their first assignment under new coach Igor Stimac. Croatian Stimac took over the job from Stephen Constantine, who resigned after India's unceremonious exit at Asian Cup in January.

The Intercontinental Cup will serve as a preparatory test for India, who will take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers starting in September this year. This is the first time that the tournament will be held in Bengaluru, which has been a preferred venue for the Indian national football team for the last few years.

Advertisement

While Tajikistan did not qualify for the Asian Cup, the other teams could not progress beyond the group stages in the Asian Cup. India recorded a sensational 4-1 win over Thailand only to lose their other two games against UAE and Bahrain.

Syria, coached by their former international Fajr Ibrahim, drew with Palestine in Group B and then lost to Jordan. They almost gave Australia a run for their money but conceded an injury-time goal to lose 3-2 and bow out of the tournament.

Kim Yong-jun-helmed North Korea, who were in Group E, conceded 14 goals in their losses to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Lebanon. Usmon Toshev coaches Tajikistan, who will play friendlies against Afghanistan and China before the Intercontinental Cup.

Among the 4 sides, only Syria is ranked above India at the 83rd position. India have dropped out of the top-100 and are at 101. Tajikistan and North Korea are ranked close to each other at the 120th and 121st positions in the FIFA rankings.

Tags:
Intercontinental Cup 2018 Indian National Football team Sunil Chhetri Sandesh Jhingan Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Advertisement
Indian Football Round-up: The Best and Worst Moments of 2018
RELATED STORY
2018 Intercontinental Cup: 5 biggest positives for Team India
RELATED STORY
Can Sunil Chhetri do to football, what Kapil Dev did to cricket?
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: How one video from captain Sunil Chhetri turned cricket-crazy Mumbai towards the beautiful game
RELATED STORY
Indian Football News: 5 things you need to know about Igor Stimac, the next National Team Coach
RELATED STORY
Indian Football News: Blue Tigers to play Curacao at King's Cup 2019 in Thailand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: Croatian Igor Stimac to be appointed head coach of National Team; Albert Roca misses out
RELATED STORY
How #FanBannaPadega is essential for the growth of Indian Football 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2022 race: Ranking the fastest emerging football nations right now
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us