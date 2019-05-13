Indian Football News: Intercontinental Cup Teams, Date, Venue revealed

Aravind Suchindran FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News
13 May 2019, 12:56 IST

India will host the Intercontinental Cup in July (Picture for representation)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has so far remained silent on the Intercontinental Cup but the Football Federation of Tajikistan (FFT) on Monday confirmed that it is indeed playing in this tournament in July.

According to the FFT, the Intercontinental Cup will be held in Bengaluru from July 7-18 and it will feature Tajikistan, North Korea (DPR Korea) and Syria alongside the Blue Tigers in what will be the second edition (third if you count the Tri-Nations Tournament held in 2017) of this tournament.

Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019:

Teams: India, Tajikistan, Syria, North Korea

Date: July 7-18

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

СБОРНАЯ ТАДЖИКИСТАНА НА ТУРНИРЕ «INTERСONTINENTAL CUP 2019» СЫГРАЕТ С СИРИЕЙ, КНДР И ИНДИЕЙ

Определились соперники национальной сборной Таджикистана на международном турнире «Interсontinental Cup 2019», который пройдет с 7 по 18 июля в Индии.https://t.co/ytdcNm8YhF pic.twitter.com/GGE60g8ezT — Tajikistan Football (@fft_official) May 13, 2019

The AIFF, however, did not confirm the teams or the venues when asked about the tournament.

Before the Intercontinental Cup, India are scheduled to play in the King's Cup in Thailand from June 5-8, their first assignment under new coach Igor Stimac. Croatian Stimac took over the job from Stephen Constantine, who resigned after India's unceremonious exit at Asian Cup in January.

The Intercontinental Cup will serve as a preparatory test for India, who will take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers starting in September this year. This is the first time that the tournament will be held in Bengaluru, which has been a preferred venue for the Indian national football team for the last few years.

While Tajikistan did not qualify for the Asian Cup, the other teams could not progress beyond the group stages in the Asian Cup. India recorded a sensational 4-1 win over Thailand only to lose their other two games against UAE and Bahrain.

Syria, coached by their former international Fajr Ibrahim, drew with Palestine in Group B and then lost to Jordan. They almost gave Australia a run for their money but conceded an injury-time goal to lose 3-2 and bow out of the tournament.

Kim Yong-jun-helmed North Korea, who were in Group E, conceded 14 goals in their losses to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Lebanon. Usmon Toshev coaches Tajikistan, who will play friendlies against Afghanistan and China before the Intercontinental Cup.

Among the 4 sides, only Syria is ranked above India at the 83rd position. India have dropped out of the top-100 and are at 101. Tajikistan and North Korea are ranked close to each other at the 120th and 121st positions in the FIFA rankings.