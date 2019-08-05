Indian Football: NorthEast United FC appoint former Croatian International Robert Jarni as head coach

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 97 // 05 Aug 2019, 22:49 IST

Robert Jarni was a part of Croatia's infamous 1998 World Cup squad

Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC have announced Croatian Robert Jarni as their new head coach for the 2019-20 Indian football season. The post was vacant after their former Dutch head coach Eelco Schattorie switched to Kerala Blasters FC earlier this year.

Highlanders, please welcome World Cup Bronze Medallist and former Croatian U-20 Manager, Robert Jarni, as the new Head Coach of NEUFC! 🔴⚫⚪#StrongerTogether #8States1United #WelcomeJarni pic.twitter.com/q1gbZxl9j9 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) August 5, 2019

Jarni has coached various European clubs like Hajduk Split, Istra U19, Sarajevo, Pecs, and also the Croatian U19 team. As a player, he played for the Croatian national team on 81 occasions. He was a part of the famous squad which finished third in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, that was held in France.

Apart from his national duties, he played for top European clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus. He won the Serie A and the Coppa Italia with the Italian giants during the 1994-95 season. Jarni also played for Yugoslavia prior to Croatia’s formation in 1993.

Speaking to an official of the club after his appointment, the Croat said, “I am thrilled to take on this role at NorthEast United and the project has my full commitment. This is my first foray into managing an Asian club and I am thrilled to bring in an exciting brand of football which the supporters will thoroughly enjoy.”

NorthEast United FC enjoyed their most successful Indian Super League campaign last season, having lost to eventual winners Bengaluru FC in the semi-finals. Eelco Schattorie was largely credited for the success, along with some brilliant individual performances from Dutch striker Bartholomew Ogbeche and Indian midfielder Rowllin Borges.

But the fact is, influential foreigners such as Ogbeche and centre-back Mato Grgic have shifted their loyalties to other teams. As of now, the management needs to reconstruct the squad.

The only advantage is that the new coach can build the team from scratch and according to his style of play.