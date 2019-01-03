×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian Football round-up: 5 farces- the 'historic' moments of 2018

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
196   //    03 Jan 2019, 16:16 IST

Players of the Indian national football team with coach Stephen Constantine and AIFF president Praful Patel
Players of the Indian national football team with coach Stephen Constantine and AIFF president Praful Patel

This has been an extraordinary year in Indian football, with the Men’s national team playing friendlies against top-notch Asian nations as part of the preparations for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. The continental meet will be India’s most important assignment in recent times and the ‘Blue Tigers’ are leaving no stones unturned to make the visit to UAE a fruitful one.

Apart from the positives, there have also been quite a few events which marred Indian football in past calendar year. The following is a list which highlights the incidents which made the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Let us have a look at the 5 farces - 'historic' moments from 2018:

#5 Gourav Mukhi trends worldwide

Gourav Mukhi
Gourav Mukhi

Many young Indian footballers have made the headline in the past year, from the likes of Sumit Passi to Rahul Bheke. But there is a player who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Here is Gourav Mukhi. The Jharkhand-born scored a goal for Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing ISL, and apparently became the youngest ever goalscorer in the history of the competition. But there's more to it than meets the eye.

Considering the fact that the striker has a full-grown beard and developed biceps, believing he was 16 was rather impossible. As a matter of fact, Mukhi and four others of the state team were allegedly overage during their triumph at the 2015 Sub-Junior National Football Championship. Technically speaking, if he was over 15 back in 2015, how can he 16 three years later?

Just when Indian football was on the rise with improved performances in the past few years, an incident like this is always unwanted. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) should take care that such shameful incidents do not occur again.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Indian National Football team Sunil Chhetri Subhasish Bose Stephen Constantine Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
A sports lover par excellence. Keeping track of sports-related events around the world is my passion, addiction, and would like to take it up as a profession. India locking horns with Pakistan in front of a packed Eden Gardens is a sight I crave for.
Asian Cup 2019: 5 players who could be India's secret weapon
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Is the defense India's biggest worry?
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Poor form of strikers does not paint a...
RELATED STORY
The Decline of Indian Football after 1960s
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: The Road to the Finals and where is India...
RELATED STORY
India's Sunil Chhetri nominated for the Best Footballer...
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Team's preparation for AFC Asian Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 footballers who might be playing their...
RELATED STORY
Indian fans vote newcomers in AIFF's misguided All-time...
RELATED STORY
5 historic football games that India has played
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
AFC Asian Cup 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
05 Jan UAE BAH 09:30 PM UAE vs Bahrain
06 Jan AUS JOR 04:30 PM Australia vs Jordan
06 Jan THA IND 07:00 PM Thailand vs India
06 Jan SYR PAL 09:30 PM Syria vs Palestine
07 Jan CHI KYR 04:30 PM China PR vs Kyrgyzstan
07 Jan KOR PHI 07:00 PM Korea Republic vs Philippines
07 Jan IRA YEM 09:30 PM Iran vs Yemen
08 Jan IRA VIE 07:00 PM Iraq vs Vietnam
08 Jan SAU KOR 09:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Korea DPR
09 Jan JAP TUR 04:30 PM Japan vs Turkmenistan
09 Jan UZB OMA 07:00 PM Uzbekistan vs Oman
09 Jan QAT LEB 09:30 PM Qatar vs Lebanon
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us