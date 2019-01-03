Indian Football round-up: 5 farces- the 'historic' moments of 2018

Players of the Indian national football team with coach Stephen Constantine and AIFF president Praful Patel

This has been an extraordinary year in Indian football, with the Men’s national team playing friendlies against top-notch Asian nations as part of the preparations for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. The continental meet will be India’s most important assignment in recent times and the ‘Blue Tigers’ are leaving no stones unturned to make the visit to UAE a fruitful one.

Apart from the positives, there have also been quite a few events which marred Indian football in past calendar year. The following is a list which highlights the incidents which made the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Let us have a look at the 5 farces - 'historic' moments from 2018:

#5 Gourav Mukhi trends worldwide

Gourav Mukhi

Many young Indian footballers have made the headline in the past year, from the likes of Sumit Passi to Rahul Bheke. But there is a player who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Here is Gourav Mukhi. The Jharkhand-born scored a goal for Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing ISL, and apparently became the youngest ever goalscorer in the history of the competition. But there's more to it than meets the eye.

Considering the fact that the striker has a full-grown beard and developed biceps, believing he was 16 was rather impossible. As a matter of fact, Mukhi and four others of the state team were allegedly overage during their triumph at the 2015 Sub-Junior National Football Championship. Technically speaking, if he was over 15 back in 2015, how can he 16 three years later?

Just when Indian football was on the rise with improved performances in the past few years, an incident like this is always unwanted. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) should take care that such shameful incidents do not occur again.

